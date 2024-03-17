Women's March Madness 2024 bracket, schedule, matchups revealed

It's time for some madness.
Selection Sunday revealed how the men's tournament will play out, with the women's tournament following shortly after.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
South Carolina, at 32-0, will be one of the programs to watch. Caitlin Clark and Iowa, Cameron Brink and Stanford and Aaliyah Edwards and UConn should also be competing at the top since they all boast potential WNBA stars.
LSU, last year's champion, will have to do so again as a No. 3 seed. Elsewhere, Texas and USC claimed No. 1 seeds while Stanford and UCLA settled for No. 2.
Here's everything to know for the women's 2024 NCAA tournament:
What is the women's 2024 NCAA tournament bracket?
Here's a region-by-region breakdown of all the first-round matchups in the women's tournament:
ALBANY 1 REGION
- No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Sacred Heart/Presbyterian
- No. 8 UNC vs. No. 9 Michigan State
- No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 Fairfield
- No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast
- No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington
- No. 6 Nebraska vs. No. 11 Texas A&M
- No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 15 Kent State
- No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Marquette
ALBANY 2 REGION
- No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 16 Holy Cross/UT Martin
- No. 8 West Virginia vs. No. 9 Princeton
- No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 13 Portland
- No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Drake
- No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Rice
- No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 Middle Tennessee
- No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 15 Cal Baptist
- No. 7 Creighton vs. No. 10 UNLV
PORTLAND 3 REGION
- No. 1 USC vs. No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus-Christi
- No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 Michigan
- No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Marshall
- No. 5 Baylor vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt/Columbia
- No. 3 UConn vs. No. 14 Jackson State
- No. 6 Syracuse vs. No. 11 Auburn/Arizona
- No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Maine
- No. 7 Duke vs. No. 10 Richmond
PORTLAND 4 REGION
- No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 Drexel
- No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 9 Florida State
- No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 UC Irvine
- No. 5 Utah vs. No. 12 South Dakota State
- No. 3 NC State vs. No. 14 Chattanooga
- No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Green Bay
- No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 15 Norfolk State
- No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Maryland
When does the women's 2024 NCAA tournament start?
The women's tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 20, with the First Four games. The first round then begins on Friday, March 22.
What is the women's 2024 NCAA tournament schedule?
Mark these dates for when the women's tournament will be played:
- First Four: Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21
- First round: Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23
- Second round: Sunday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25
- Sweet 16: Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30
- Elite Eight: Sunday, March 31 and Monday, April 1
- Final Four: Friday, April 5 (ESPN)
- NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m. ET (ABC)
Who won the women's 2023 NCAA tournament?
In 2023, No. 3 LSU beat No. 2 Iowa 102-85 in the final. It marked the program's first ever championship in the tournament.