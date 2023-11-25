Alabama stuns Auburn on 4th-and-goal touchdown from 31-yard line

AUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 25: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes against the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It was more like a 4th-and-31.

With 41 seconds to go in the fourth quarter in the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn, the Crimson Tide somehow pulled off the improbable.

Down 24-20, the offense faced a 4th-and-goal from the Auburn 31-yard line and needed a miracle. Alabama QB Jalen Milroe had plenty of time to throw against Auburn's three-man rush, and he unloaded the pass to the back left corner with every other defender in the end zone.

Somehow, Isaiah Bond hauled it in in one-on-one coverage to take the lead on the road.

TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA ON 4TH AND A MILE!



UNREAL! pic.twitter.com/rX5XPRsuzV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 26, 2023

Alabama found itself so far back after a snap error on 2nd-and-goal that Milroe recovered at the 26-yard line. Then on the ensuing play, Milroe was penalized for an illegal forward pass that cost the team an extra five yards.

Auburn had minimal time to hope for magic of its own, but the No. 8-ranked Alabama team sealed the deal with an interception on Payton Thorne to move to 11-1. The Tigers dropped to 6-6 in what has been a disappointing season.

Milroe finished the game completing 16 of 24 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and no picks while rushing for 107 yards on 18 attempts. Bond, who caught the winning touchdown, nabbed five catches for 75 yards along with the score.

It marked the fourth straight win in the Iron Bowl for the Crimson Tide, with the Tigers last winning in 2019.