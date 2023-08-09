Meet TCU's 455-pound freshman lineman who's taking the internet by storm

TCU is making a big addition to its football roster for the 2023 season. Literally.
Offensive lineman Brione Ramsey-Brooks is one member of the Horned Frogs' freshman class. And while he may not be among the highest-rated prospects entering college football, he's already becoming a fan favorite.
That's because of Ramsey-Brooks' mind-blowing measurables that are listed on TCU's website: 6-foot-5 and 455 pounds.
A recent social media post from TCU podcaster Stephen Simcox about Ramsey-Brooks' size went viral, leaving college football fans in awe.
NCAAF
Some were left wanting to see Ramsey-Brooks square off against Florida defensive tackle Desmond Watson, who's listed at 6-5 and 439 pounds.
Ahead of the 2023 season, here's what to know about the TCU offensive lineman who's taking the internet by storm.
Where is Brione Ramsey-Brooks from?
Ramsey-Brooks is a Dallas native.
Where did Brione Ramsey-Brooks go to high school?
He attended South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas. He helped South Oak Cliff win back-to-back state championships over his final two years.
What was Brione Ramsey-Brooks' recruiting ranking?
A three-star recruit, Ramsey-Brooks was the 115th-ranked interior offensive lineman by the 247Sports Composite.
What schools did Brione Ramsey-Brooks get offers from?
Arizona, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Louisville and Oregon were among the schools that made Ramsey-Brooks a scholarship offer before he committed to TCU, according to 247Sports.
What position does Brione Ramsey-Brooks play?
Ramsey-Brooks is just listed as an offensive lineman by TCU, but he's expected to play along the interior.
What is Brione Ramsey-Brooks' nickname?
"Big Bubba" is Ramsey-Brooks' nickname.
Brione Ramsey-Brooks highlights
Here's a look at highlights from Ramsey-Brooks' junior high school season (at around the 20-second mark, he can be seen moving a defender from roughly the 4-yard line to beyond the back of the end zone).
He also flashed a fiery on-field personality at a Rivals Camp in Dallas last year.
What is Brione Ramsey-Brooks' Instagram account?
Ramsey-Brooks' Instagram account handle is 4pf.bubba.
What is Brione Ramsey-Brooks' X handle?
Fans can follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @BrioneBrooks.