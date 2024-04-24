1-on-1 with Howie Roseman, player profiles and more in NBC10's Eagles Draft Day special

The NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 25! What moves will the Philadelphia Eagles make? We spoke with Eagles GM Howie Roseman, profiled players who could be among the top picks and provided in-depth analysis on this year’s draft. Watch our Eagles Draft Day special on NBC10 and in the video embedded above starting at 7 p.m. Thursday and take a look at all of our “Draft Dreams” profiles in the videos embedded below!

Draft Dreams: Marvin Harrison Jr.

This week, dreams will come true for hundreds of college football players when they hear their names called in the NFL Draft. Philly native and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to be one of the top picks. NBC10’s Keith Jones has his story as well as reactions from his high school coaches.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Draft Dreams: Tykee Smith

Tykee Smith, University of Georgia graduate and Imhotep Charter alumni, is making his way to the NFL Draft this year. NBC10's Leah Uko has more on Tykee's story and the motivation behind his NFL goals.

Draft Dreams: Jordan Magee

Jordan Magee, a Temple student and Delaware native, has high hopes to make it to the NFL during this years draft. The NFL's Next Gen Stats say Jordan's combine effort ranks as second best among all linebackers. NBC10's Tim Furlong has his story.