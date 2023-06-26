Jolien Boumkwo pictured in action in the 100-meter hurdles race at the European Athletics Team Championships, in Chorchow, Silesia, Poland, Saturday 24 June 2023.

While track and field is mostly filled with individual events, there's still a sense of team within the sport. That much was on full display at this past weekend's 2023 European Team Championships in Poland.

Belgium was faced with a major issue on Saturday when the team's two hurdlers were unable to race in the women's 100m hurdles due to injury. If Belgium didn't have any athletes partake in the race, the country would have been disqualified.

With her team needing someone to step up, shot put and hammer throw athlete Jolien Boumkwo answered the call.

After finishing seventh in the shot put on Friday, Boumkwo ran the 100m hurdles for Belgium. The 29-year-old carefully stepped over each hurdle en route to a last-place finish of 32.81 seconds, over 19 seconds slower than the winning time.

But, most importantly, Boumkwo earned two points for Belgium, which was fighting to avoid relegation from Division I, and saved the country from disqualification.

Every point *does* count at the European Team Championships!



Seventh in the shot put, Jolien Boumkwo 🇧🇪 steps in for the 100m hurdles at the very last minute in #Silesia2023! 👏 #EG2023



(@TeamBelgium, @The_EOC) pic.twitter.com/3rhERw9y5I — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) June 24, 2023

"My team is the most important thing for me," Boumkwo told French international news agency AFP. "I couldn't let it happen to lose by one point. That's why I considered taking part in 100m hurdles. There was no risk for me if I took it calmly."

Boumkwo was all smiles before, during and after the race, even receiving some high-fives from her competitors. Video of the race went viral on social media as Boumkwo was applauded for her positive attitude and teamwork.

One of the reasons we love sport are moments like this.



Steps up because the team needs her to and just has fun doing it. https://t.co/23ThsWBRdb — Benjamin Sutton (@BenjaminSuttonn) June 25, 2023

LOVE THIS. Shot put champ Jolien Boumkwo answered the call and gave her team much-needed points running the 100m hurdles, saving her team from disqualification. https://t.co/BIrs8yiIIq — Tara Moss (@Tara_Moss) June 26, 2023

I think this might be my favourite video ever. 👊🏻 https://t.co/2kUAAwKo8t —  ᴅᴀᴠɪᴅ ᴇʟʟɪs • (@fullback03) June 25, 2023

👏🏼👏🏼 Amazing. Will be showing this to the kids this week. Sport is never just about winning. https://t.co/qF4Nij02wk — Miss_Smedley_PE (@SmedleyMiss) June 26, 2023

Definition of TEAM PLAYER. https://t.co/eR2hdcYfCy — Tianna Tashelle (@tianna_mad) June 24, 2023

Award her all the medals https://t.co/UVDGiaPHbb — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) June 24, 2023

She’s a hero, she’s an icon, Jolien Boumkwo is the moment 👑



This is what it looks like to do everything you can for your team 🙌 #Silesia2023 I @teambelgium https://t.co/VOEWHuWhIW pic.twitter.com/lLUd4uwgsC — TOGETHXR (@togethxr) June 25, 2023

The literal meaning of taking one for the team. 😭❤️ https://t.co/x4YbjWh6Qm — Jeanette Kwakye (@JNETTEKWAKYE) June 24, 2023

Throwback to doing junior leagues for my club where I'd be doing the steeplechase, 800m, javelin and relay in the one day... 🤣



EVERYONE in the UK has done this for their club at some point. 🙌



Good on her! 2 points! 👏🇧🇪 https://t.co/kPmtC7hwrF — Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) June 24, 2023

Belgium was ultimately relegated to the second division with a bottom-three finish at the European Team Championships, but that doesn't make Boumkwo's moment any less awesome.