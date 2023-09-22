What to Know Be ready for a rainy weekend in the Philadelphia region.

A coastal storm is bringing the threats of heavy rain, flooding and strong winds to New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania.

A First Alert is in effect Saturday and Sunday.

A coastal storm is roaring up the East Coast Friday and by Saturday the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia are expected to impact New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Basically, expect a Saturday washout with chance rain continues into Sunday.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for heavy rain, coastal flooding and strong gusty winds from Saturday morning to Sunday evening.

NBC10 Expect a weekend washout.

With the stormy weather headed this way, here is what you should expect.

Your weekend is going to be rainy thanks to Ophelia

The storm -- which became Tropical Storm Ophelia Friday afternoon -- moves in from the south and the first raindrops could be falling in the southern parts of our region by late Friday night.

"The center of Tropical Storm Ophelia was about 150 miles (240 km) southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina" as of 2 p.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. Ophelia is moving toward the north-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h). This general motion is expected to continue during the next day or so, followed by a slight turn toward the north.

"On the forecast track, the center of Ophelia will approach the coast of North Carolina tonight, and then move across eastern North Carolina, southeastern Virginia, and the Delmarva Peninsula Saturday and Sunday," the hurricane center said on social media.

By the time the storm gets to the Philadelphia region it likely will no longer be a tropical storm.

The rain then spreads throughout the Delaware Valley on Saturday. Folks from the Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches to the Pennsylvania suburbs and Lehigh Valley should expect plenty of rain this weekend.

The rain is expected to be heavy at times, especially on Saturday morning and afternoon. The heaviest bands of rain are expected early on Saturday morning and you could also get thunder and lightning.

Flood threat as storm moves through

Coastal flood warnings and advisories are already in place all along the Delaware and Jersey Shore coasts, as well as along the Delaware Bay. However, localized flooding could also happen throughout the region as 1 to 3 inches of rain -- or more -- could fall.

The worst impacts of this storm are expected down along the coast. Gusty winds up to 50 mph at the coast could help fuel coastal flooding.

"With the long duration of onshore winds expected, the back bays may struggle to drain during low tides," the National Weather Service said.

Up to 2 to 3 feet of water could wind up flooding low-lying areas.

Clearing out

When the rain stops remains unclear at this point, hence why the First Alert goes through Sunday. Stick with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team on NBC10 News and in our app for the latest forecasts and models.

Temps both days of the weekend won't get out of the 60s in most neighborhoods.

A day to get ready for the storm

Friday is the day to get your errands done. Skies are mostly clear with highs expected to push into the lower 70s.

Fall also arrives early Saturday and some leaves may have already fallen and could be blocking drains and gutters. Make sure to clear any debris away to lessen the chance of any flooding.

Also, for anyone along shore points, move your car away from flood-prone areas.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.