Philadelphia, PA – October 19: Marissa Paciotti and Ethan Crawford jump for joy as the Phillies score in the second inning during game 2 of the National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. They were watching the game at the Exfinity Live Bar. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Looking for a place where you can be surrounded by other Phillies fans to cheer on the team during their Wild Card Series Tuesday night? Check out this list of some bars across the Greater Philadelphia region to watch the game, grab discounted drinks and more.

McGillin’s Olde Ale House

Try the Philli-tini and Shephard's pie with a Phillies logo at McGillin's Olde Ale House. At this bar you can watch the game on their high-definition projector screen TV's with the sound on.

Location: 1310 Drury St, Philadelphia

Watch the Phillies on our high def & projector screen TVs @McGillins. Sound ON!



* Shepherd’s Pie with Phillies logo.

* Philli-tini w/Smirnoff vanilla vodka

* Phanatic Drop w/Jim Beam & Apple Liqueur & Wyndridge Hard Cider

* High Hopes w/Beefeater Gin pic.twitter.com/3NpZbnU62u — McGillin's (@McGillins) October 3, 2023

Mifflin Tavern

Check out Mifflin Tavern for a unique way to celebrate the Phillies. Tuesday at 4 p.m. you can bring a shirt and have any player's face painted on. For more information check the Instagram post below.

Location: 1843 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

KOP Grill and Tavern

Cheer on the Phillies at KOP Grill and Tavern. This spot is offering $1 hot dogs for those who dine in.

Location: 128 Town Center Rd, King of Prussia

Garage Fishtown

You can watch the Phillies at a watch party Tuesday night at Garage in Fishtown.

Location: 100 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia

Chickie's & Pete's

Hang out at Chickie's & Pete's Tuesday night, the spot for all things Philly sports. To celebrate Red October the bar is even giving away two tickets to Wednesday's Wild Card game. Check out the Instagram post below for more information.

Location: Multiple locations throughout the Greater Philadelphia region.

The Greeks

On the Main Line on Tuesday, The Greeks Tarvern is having hamburger specials for those who stop in to watch the Phillies.

Location: 239 Haverford Ave., Narberth

XFINITY Live!

Xfinity Live! is one of the places to be if you want to watch the game Tuesday night. For $25 per person, fans can reserve tables and enjoy the game on the 58-foot screen inside the NBC Sports Arena. For more information on how to purchase your tickets, click here.

Location: 1100 Pattison Ave, Philadelphia

Wicked Wolf Philadelphia

Wicked Wolf is hosting a Phillies watch party on Tuesday with a live DJ starting at 8 p.m.

Location: 1214-1216 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Sports & Social at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

You can watch the game on the 52-foot big screen at Sports & Social inside Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. Also, enjoy $5 Budweiser, player-inspired cocktails and giveaways.

Location: 900 Packer Ave, Philadelphia

P. J. Whelihan's

In honor of the Phillies being in the playoffs, P.J. Whelihan's is offering half-off wings on Tuesday.

Location: Multiple locations in the Great Philadelphia area

TABU Philadelphia

Tabu Philadelphia is offering drink specials from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. and will be streaming the game live.

Location: 254 S. South 12th St, Philadelphia

Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse

Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse is offering $6 New Belgium drafts and $4 Budweiser on Tuesday for the game.

Location: 1913 Sansom St, Philadelphia

Jimmy's Timeout Sports Pub

Jimmy’s Timeout Sports Pub is offering $3 Yuenglings and $1 hotdogs for Tuesday's game.

Location: 5001 Linden Ave., Philadelphia

