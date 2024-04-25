The Penn Relays, presented by Toyota, bring over 15,000 participants and more than 100,000 fans to Philadelphia to attend the largest and oldest track and field competition in the United States.

The track meet takes place from Thursday, April 25, 2024, through Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Franklin Field on the University of Pennsylvania campus in Philadelphia's University City neighborhood. The historic track and field meet dates back to 1895.

Here are five things to know about the 2024 edition of the Penn Relays:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Who will participate?

Runners as young as 4th graders to high schoolers to collegians to masters 85 years and older come from as near as Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley and as far away as Jamaica, Belize and New Zealand to compete.

High school and college students from three dozens states, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico will compete at Franklin Field.

There will also be several Special Olympics competitions held Thursday.

America's largest and oldest track and field competition is just a week away! Philly Live's Sheila Watko has a look at what's in store for the 128th Penn Relays.

Where to get tickets?

Tickets for a one-day entry start at $26 to $30 depending on seat and date. Special prices may be offered to students. You can buy tickets online or on site.

What can you bring to enjoy the day?

Check out what you are and aren't allowed to bring to Franklin Field.

Among the items OK to bring inside are bags no larger than 16x16x8 inches, diaper bags, hand-held cameras, blankets, soft-sided seats, sealed water bottles and outside food in one-gallon bags.

Temps are expected in the 50s and 60s, so you may want to bring a jacket or hoodie.

Some of the prohibited items include larger bags, coolers, umbrellas, firearms and video cameras.

Thinking about driving or public transportation?

Location is everything in University City with Gray 30th Street Station, SEPTA's University City Regional Rail Station, the Market-Frankford subway stopping at 34th Street and trolley lines stopping at 33rd Street, there are plenty of public transit options.

"The best way to Franklin Field is to take Regional Rail to William H. Gray III 30th Street or Penn Medicine stations, the Market-Frankford Line to 34th Street, the Trolley to 33rd Street or Bus Routes 21, 30, 42 or 49," says SEPTA.

SEPTA is adding extra Regional Rail service on Saturday.

If driving, limited $25 on-campus parking is available at:

Chestnut 34: located on 34 th & Chestnut Streets.

& Chestnut Streets. Walnut 38: located on 38 th & Walnut Streets.

& Walnut Streets. Walnut 40: located on 40 th and Walnut Streets.

and Walnut Streets. Museum Garage: located on Convention Ave. and South Street.

Keep in mind, Penn Relays crowds can be big. With thousands of athletes being dropped off, buses and other vehicles dropping off can cause traffic troubles in University City, on the South Street Bridge and even, sometimes, onto the Schuylkill Expressway.

NBC10's Sheila Watko gives you a preview of what to expect:

The #PennRelays return to Philadelphia's Franklin Field this weekend. #FirstAlertTraffic reporter @SheilaWatko breaks down some of the traffic troubles that could arise. pic.twitter.com/yy4mzFGuFU — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) April 25, 2024

What is the schedule?

The Penn Relays has a packed schedule on the track and in the field. It starts with high school girls' 4X800 heats Thursday morning and ends with Philadelphia-area high school boys' 4x400m race Saturday night.

The best bet is to check out the schedule page to make sure you don't miss the race you are looking for.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.