SEPTA is getting hyped for the upcoming 2024 Philadelphia Phillies season with plans to offer more service for Friday's Home Opener.

Citadel Credit Union is sponsoring free rides after the game from NRG Station for riders who take SEPTA's Broad Street Line.

Léelo en español aquí

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Five extra express trips on the Broad Street Line will be available along with the regularly scheduled trains before the Phillies-Braves game that is scheduled to start at 3:05 p.m. on Friday.

🚨POSTPONED: The Phillies Home Opener has been postponed until FRIDAY 3/29.



Check https://t.co/kBZvXj7xki for updated sports express information for the Broad Street Line [B]. https://t.co/c1PWymZ2B8 — SEPTA_SOCIAL (@SEPTA_SOCIAL) March 27, 2024

The new express trips will run at 1:32 p.m., 1:42 p.m., 1:56 p.m., 2:08 p.m. and 2:21 p.m.

"We are looking forward to a great Phillies season and SEPTA is excited to be in the center of all the action," SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards said in a statement. "For opening day and throughout the season, we are encouraging fans to take advantage of the convenient, affordable and safe travel options that SEPTA offers."

The Broad Street Line lets fans access Citizens Bank Park through the NRG Station at the Sports Complex.

Some other perks of using the Broad Street Line are free transfers from the Market-Frankford Line and City Trolleys at 15th Street and City Hall.

The Broad Street Line is easy to access for riders using PATCO High Speed Line to and from South Jersey, and it also connects to bus routes that can take you throughout the city and region.

SEPTA's new multi-rider feature is now available for those traveling in a group. Up to five passengers can travel together under one SEPTA Key Card. Make sure you call 855-567-3782 in order to activate this feature on your Key Card.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.