Severe storms expected to hit Philly area Monday

What to Know Severe weather Monday will bring thunderstorms, strong winds and a possible isolated tornado to the Philadelphia area.

We’re likely set for severe storms in the Philadelphia region starting Monday afternoon.

On Monday morning, a first alert has been issued for severe storms. These storms could include damaging wind, large hail, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes.

Cloudy skies this morning will break for some sunshine heading into this afternoon, warming temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. With plenty of warm and moist creating favorable conditions severe storms and possibility for supercell thunderstorms with the potential for isolated tornadoes. The main threat, though, is from strong, damaging winds. The NOAA Storm Prediction Center has expanded much of our area to the "enhanced" risk, higher risk than we normally see in our area.

There is also a chance of flash-flooding and hail.

With the Phillies set to play at home in South Philly on Monday night, the storms could impact the game.

The first round of thunderstorms moved in overnight into early Monday morning. Those storms produced lightning, thunder and downpours.

The second round moves in Monday afternoon and will have the potential for significant wind damage and even an isolated tornado.

Timeline for Monday afternoon storms

Storms will develop from west to east of the Philadelphia region starting around 4 p.m. Monday. Southeastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and southwestern New Jersey have the highest risk for severe weather. The storms are then expected to reach the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches by 9 p.m. before moving out to sea.

Top wind gusts of 70 mph are possible with these storms and flash flooding will be a risk as well.

If you have any outdoor plans late Monday afternoon and evening, it’s best to postpone them or move them indoors. Be sure to follow the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team and download the NBC10 app to monitor the storms throughout the day and get the latest weather updates.