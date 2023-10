The Philadelphia Phillies flew out to Atlanta on Thursday as they prepare for Game 1 of their NLDS rematch on Saturday.

The Phils traveled by bus from Citizens Bank Park to Atlantic Aviation PHL Thursday afternoon.

Their bus arrived at Atlantic Aviation around 12:50 p.m. SkyForce10 was over the scene as the bus arrived and the team boarded the plane.

WATCH: #RedOctober Time-lapse video of the #Phillies boarding their plane at Atlantic Aviation PHL Thursday afternoon as they prepare for Game 1 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. Story here: https://t.co/GAX7d2lZfH pic.twitter.com/Ja0U72Ozg3 — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) October 5, 2023

Full coverage of the Phillies playoff run here.