The Philadelphia Eagles made some huge moves during the NFL Draft! In NBC10's "Eagles Blueprint" special, we take a deep dive into the draft and have exclusive interviews and reactions from Eagles GM Howie Roseman, new Eagle and former Eagle Jeremiah Trotter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr., first round selection Quinyon Mitchell, exclusive content with 2nd round pick Cooper DeJean and access inside the Eagles draft room!

Watch "Eagles Blueprint" on Sunday, at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC10 and in the video embedded on top of this article!

Check out more NFL Draft content below:

