5 winners, losers from Chiefs' 26-7 win vs. Dolphins on Peacock

The Chiefs' repeat bid continues for another week.

No. 3 Kansas City handled the No. 6 Miami Dolphins at home 26-7 despite frigid temperatures dominating the headlines throughout the week and during the game.

It was a close two-possession game at halftime with the Chiefs leading 16-7 thanks to multiple field-goal makes.

But it was all Kansas City in the second half as Miami's offense just couldn't catch fire in the icy Arrowhead Stadium conditions.

If the No. 2 Buffalo Bills beat the No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers in their rescheduled game on Monday, the Chiefs will have to go to Buffalo for the divisional round. If the Steelers win, the Chiefs will host the No. 4 Houston Texans.

Let's analyze the Dolphins-Chiefs game further with five winners and losers:

WINNER: Chiefs' offense

While both teams had to weather the tricky conditions, one team was better-equipped to handle it. The Chiefs assembled a well-balanced game plan on offense with the passing and rushing attacks complementing one another. Patrick Mahomes did his thing, completing 23 of 41 passes for 262 yards, one touchdown and no picks. He also received help from rookie wideout Rashee Rice, who broke out with eight catches for 130 yards and one touchdown. Travis Kelce recorded seven catches for 71 yards.

Isiah Pacheco delivered on the ground, too, rushing for 88 yards on 24 attempts and a touchdown. Mahomes added 41 rushing yards on two carries, including a 28-yarder.

LOSER: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

It was the opposite story for Miami, who couldn't get its offense going in the same manner. Tua Tagovailoa struggled, completing 20 of 39 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown and one pick. Raheem Mostert's return didn't boost the rushing attack. Mostert ran for 33 yards on eight carries while De'Von Achane added nine yards on six carries.

The bigger question facing head coach Mike McDaniel revolves around his quarterback: Is Tagovailoa the right long-term option? He now has a full healthy season on his resume, but there wasn't enough consistency in the big moments. McDaniel could face a Los Angeles Rams' situation when they dealt Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford after investing heavily in other departments. Tagovailoa could come good, but the Dolphins have to judge whether that will be elsewhere or in Miami.

WINNER: Harrison Butker, Chiefs

With the football playing more like a rock in the ice, 28-year-old kicker Harrison Butker was as cool as one throughout. Butker helped Kansas City to keep padding its lead scoring 4 of 4 field goals on the night, with the longest from 32 yards out. He also made both PATs. It's always good to have a kicker a head coach can rely on in these situations.

LOSER: Dolphins in big games

It's been a theme mentioned throughout the regular season: the Dolphins just can't crack the big games. Besides a 22-20 home win versus the Dallas Cowboys, a team who has faced similar criticisms, Miami just couldn't put together convincing efforts against quality opponents.

Now the Dolphins have been hit by the injury bug hard throughout the season, but the best teams find ways to maneuver around adversity. Little suggested Miami could do that this year. McDaniel and Co. will need to improve on that aspect entering the 2024 regular season to be taken seriously.

WINNER: George Karlaftis, Chiefs

Over the defensive end, Kansas City's 2022 first-round pick George Karlaftis is continuing to show up big. After logging 10.5 sacks in the regular season, the 22-year-old defensive end added another 1.5 on Tagovailoa.

Karlaftis' final stat line was six tackles (three solo), the aforementioned 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and three QB hits.

Stellar defensive tackle Chris Jones had the other half-sack, with Nick Bolton leading the team in total tackles with 10 (five solo).