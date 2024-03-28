Caleb Williams was minding his own business Monday night when a video began circulating of the quarterback sporting pink painted nails while holding a pink phone case and pink wallet at the women's NCAA tournament. The draft prospect was also accused of wearing pink lip gloss.

Caleb Williams in the building to watch the JuJu Watkins show



pic.twitter.com/TKLnB9Lxmy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 26, 2024

This sparked an overwhelmingly negative social media stir and opened the floodgates for some nasty online bullying at the quarterback's expense.

Williams, though, isn't sweating the keyboard trolls. On Thursday, Williams hit back with a brilliant response to critics.

In a video posted to social media, the quarterback showed off his now unpainted nails and told his haters his lips are, in fact, pink, and "your girl loves 'em."

Williams has previously explained he paints his nails to honor his mother, who has worked as a nail technician for his entire life.

"It started, I would say, three years ago," Williams told USC legend Matt Leinart in an interview. "It was my last year of high school. My mom does nails. Let's just start it off there. She's done it my whole life. It's just kind of always been around me. Nobody else does it. I just kinda like to do new things."

Two seasons ago, Williams infamously painted the words "F--- Utah" on his nails for the Pac-12 Championship, which the Trojans lost 47-24.

So buckle up, Bears fans. Your new quarterback doesn't care what you or anyone else thinks about his accessories.

And for the record, real men wear pink.