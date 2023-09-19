Trending
Cleveland Browns

Browns' Nick Chubb expected to miss rest of season, head coach says

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Chubb suffered a "significant" knee injury

By Sanjesh Singh

One of the best running backs in the business is now out for the 2023 season.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Monday that Nick Chubb is expected to be out for the year after suffering a significant knee injury vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Early in the second quarter with the Browns in the red zone, Chubb's rushing attempt was stifled by a low tackle from Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Chubb sat on the field with his knees up following the play. But when teammates came to lift him back up, he signaled he couldn't, prompting the carts to come out. He later was carted to the locker room and ruled out with a knee injury almost immediately.

The 27-year-old was taken to a local hospital and returned to Cleveland early, Stefanski added.

It's also the same knee Chubb injured in 2015 that he needed to reconstruct after tearing his MCL, LCL and PCL while at Georgia.

During the time of the injury, Chubb collected 64 rushing yards on 10 carries in what appeared to be another strong performance looming. He ran for 106 yards on 18 attempts in the Browns' 24-3 Week 1 win vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jerome Ford replaced Chubb and helped the Cleveland offense with 106 rushing yards on 16 carries to go with 25 receiving yards on three catches and a touchdown, which came right after Chubb's injury.

The Browns, though, fell to 1-1 with the 26-22 loss and will play the Tennessee Titans (1-1) at home in Week 3.

