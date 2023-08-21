Colts give star RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, reports say

Jonathan Taylor could be on the move after all.

The Indianapolis Colts have given their star running back permission to seek a trade, according to multiple reports on Monday.

ESPN's Stephen Holder reported that Indy is seeking a first-round pick or a package of picks equivalent to a first-rounder in exchange for Taylor.

Taylor, 24, has been in search of a long-term contract as he enters the fourth and final year of his rookie deal. On July 29, Taylor requested a trade days from the Colts after a meeting with owner Jim Irsay. Following the meeting, Irsay told reporters the team wasn't currently planning to hold extension talks with Taylor.

"At this point, that's not something that we're discussing right now," Irsay said at the time. "This isn't a comment that has to do with Jonathan Taylor's situation. It's what my responsibilities are. I'm responsible for everyone on the team and to look at the cap money that you have and to look at contracts as you go forward."

Irsay also told ESPN: "We will not trade Jonathan Taylor. That is a certainty. Not now or not in October."

But just weeks later, the Colts reportedly have reversed course and are now willing to part with one of their best players. A second-round pick in 2020, Taylor led the NFL in rushing with 1,811 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and 18 touchdowns in 2021. He was limited to 11 games last season, rushing for 864 yards (4.5 average) and four scores.

Over his first three seasons, Taylor has rushed for 3,841 yards with 33 touchdowns and a 5.1 average, adding 104 receptions for 802 yards and three scores. He's made one Pro Bowl, earned one First Team All-Pro selection and was the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year runner-up.

Taylor has yet to participate in training camp as he is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list due to an ankle injury he suffered last season and had offseason surgery on.

