NFL free-agent defensive end Robert Quinn faces several charges after turning himself in to authorities on Friday morning following a hit-and-run in South Carolina.

According to an incident report obtained by NBC affiliate WCBD, Quinn allegedly crashed a Ford F-150 truck into four unoccupied vehicles and a gate in Summerville, South Carolina, on Tuesday. One person who reported property damage from the incident also accused Quinn of assaulting her, police said.

Police said Quinn, whose truck had significant damage including a missing front tire, left the scene on foot before officers arrived. Officers reported finding a partially empty bottle of Crown Royal Apple whiskey on the passenger side floorboard during a search of Quinn's car.

After turning himself in to the Summerville Police Department, Quinn, a Ladson, South Carolina, native, was charged with third degree assault and battery, hit and run of an attended vehicle, four counts of hit and run property damage, and striking fixtures on or adjacent to the highway.

Quinn, 33, was the 14th overall pick of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2011. He's made three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams over his 12-year career while suiting up for the Rams, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles.

He most recently logged six appearances with Philadelphia last season following a midseason trade from Chicago.