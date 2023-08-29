Colts to keep Jonathan Taylor on PUP after no trade materializes, reports say

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor makes his way around the field on July 28, 2023, during an indoor practice at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana.

Jonathan Taylor is staying put. At least for now.

The Indianapolis Colts did not find a suitable trade offer for their star running back before Tuesday's self-imposed deadline, according to multiple reports. Two teams showed significant interest in Taylor, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported, but a deal didn't materialize.

Taylor reportedly is now set to begin the 2023 NFL season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, meaning he will be sidelined for at least the first four games -- even if he's traded.

The Colts open their season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 10.

This story is being updated...