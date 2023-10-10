Dolphins rookie De'Von Achane could miss multiple games with knee injury, per report

Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane suffered a knee injury during the team's 31-16 victory over the New York Giants.

Now, ESPN's Marcel Louis Jacques reports that Achane could miss multiple games and is a possible candidate for injured reserve.

"He's kinda dealing with it. It's more of his knee and we're evaluating it. More information as it goes," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said at a press conference on Monday.

Achane has had a breakout rookie season this year, rushing and receiving for a total of 527 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Dolphins host the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. From there, they face the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

Should Achane land on IR, he will not be able to return until the Dolphins' Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.