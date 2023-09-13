Dolphins' Bradley Chubb prioritizes helping kids reach full potential by co-founding charity with brother

Bradley Chubb believes success can be found in many different realms of life as long as the passion is there.

The linebacker for the Miami Dolphins, however, preaches the importance of a positive foundation at a young age and how the learnings early on are most impactful.

The 27-year-old star and his older brother, Brandon (29), are co-founders of The Chubb Foundation -- created to "activate human potential."

"It all starts with the foundation, the foundational stuff that you do when you're little," Chubb said. "And I feel like that's the perfect audience to target because you can have such an impact on them and it could change everything that they had."

Chubb recalled a pivotal moment when he and his brother created an opportunity to take kids from a local elementary school in Atlanta to a Georgia Tech-Wake Forest football game. Because Brandon played collegiate football for the Demon Deacons, the duo got sideline passes for the kids.

At that event, Chubb realized how "five minutes of my time" positively impacted so many lives and decided to "go harder with [the foundation]."

Chubb wanted to show these kids, however, that success is not only found in football. There are many different arenas where professionals can help others, including in the medical field or world of law.

Chubb appreciated the mentorship he had when he was young, which helped guide him in the right direction. He hopes to do that for younger people.

"My hope for the future … reach as many kids as possible, touch as many lives as we possibly can," Chubb said. "Whatever aspect that may be with it, maybe a football camp or another entrepreneurship program, whatever it is, just have a kid leave a church foundation event and be like, 'Man, those guys are somebody I aspire to be,' or 'I don't really know who those guys are, but I like the lesson they taught us that they are.'"

Chubb says that most importantly, success starts with grades in the classroom, another important piece of that positive foundation. Without the educational aspect, "can't really do anything, can't play football, you can't play any sport you want to play without going to college and excelling in the classroom."

Chubb is in his second season with the Dolphins after being traded from the Broncos last year. He finished the 2023 season with his second Pro Bowl nod.

You can watch Chubb and the Dolphins battle the Patriots on NBC's Sunday Night Football this weekend.