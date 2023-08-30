‘Don't poke the bear': Watch Aaron Rodgers' heated exchange with Giants player

Aaron Rodgers made his unofficial Jets debut on Saturday, and the 39-year-old certainly brought some fire to the preseason finale.

The latest episode of "Hard Knocks" featuring the Jets showed a heated in-game exchange Rodgers had with Giants linebacker Jihad Ward.

It all started when Ward gave a Rodgers a forearm shove a couple of seconds after the quarterback threw a pass. Rodgers didn't appreciate the late contact, and he let Ward know about it.

"Show some respect, bro," Rodgers said. "C'mon, what the [bleep] is that? Five damn steps? I don't even know who you are, bro."

Ward responded that he didn't know who Rodgers was, which the four-time NFL MVP later called "bulls***."

Then, after Rodgers hit wideout Garrett Wilson for a 14-yard touchdown, he bumped into Ward and shared a message for the eighth-year pro.

"Don't poke the bear, bro," Rodgers said. "I never heard of you."

You can watch the entire exchange below:

Rodgers is set to make his actual Jets debut when New York hosts the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 1. He'll surely be fired up for that one, too.

HBO and NFL Films' 2023 season of “Hard Knocks” debuts Tuesday, Aug. 8. Here is a look back at the show’s origins.