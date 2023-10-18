Eagles star Lane Johnson aims to tackle stigma around mental health

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is among the NFL's elite offensive linemen.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Johnson hasn't allowed a sack since the 2020 season.

But while Johnson is most known for his blocking skills, he's trying to tackle something off the football field.

In October 2021, Johnson opened up about his long battle with anxiety and depression during an interview with Fox Sports' Jay Glazer. At the time of the interview, Johnson had recently returned from a three-game absence due to his mental health battle.

When asked why he didn't talk about his struggles earlier, Johnson said it was because he felt "ashamed" about it. Now, he's aiming to tackle that stigma.

"I hope I can make an impact in the community, especially our local community here, and help save lives and really help a lot of people that are out there suffering in silence," Johnson told NBC.

In July 2022, Johnson spoke about his mental health journey in front of an audience for the first time. He delivered an emotional speech at a men's mental health event hosted by the Jewish Federation of Atlantic and Cape May Counties in Margate City, N.J.

"I just remember constantly waking up. I was always on edge, always distracted, couldn't focus and it was really eating my life away," Johnson said at the event.

"When you don't address things, when you run from it constantly, you realize that the monster keeps building and that's really what happened to me.

"Now, I feel like more than ever, we're having these conversations and the suffering is starting to end. People are starting to come out of their shells and talk to other people, and reveal their deepest, darkest fears and secrets. Being vulnerable and not being scared of judgment, and that's where it all starts."

Earlier this year, Johnson partnered up with Kooth as a mental health ambassador. Kooth is a free, confidential mental health service for the youth in Pennsylvania.

“I am thrilled to be working with Kooth on this important initiative," Johnson said in a release. "Mental health should never be ignored or stigmatized, and I'm looking forward to helping create positive change among our kids."

The Eagles could enter a game without Johnson for the first time this season in Week 7. Johnson exited Philadelphia's loss to the New York Jets with an ankle injury and his status is in doubt for Sunday night's showdown with the Miami Dolphins.