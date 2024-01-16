The NFL playoffs are here -- which means fans of most teams can turn their attention to the draft.

While the last few teams battle it out for the Super Bowl, the majority of clubs are looking ahead to April. The selections made in the draft can make or break the next few years for a franchise -- just ask the Houston Texans about C.J. Stroud or the Green Bay Packers about Jordan Love.

Quarterbacks come into the league at various different points of their development, with some immediately ready to go like Stroud and others needing time to grow as a backup like Love.

Who are the quarterbacks available for the 2024 NFL Draft? Here's a full list of the entrants and where they are projected to be picked (per NBC Sports):

Caleb Williams, USC

Projection: First overall pick

Breakdown: The former Heisman Trophy winner had a "down" season in 2023, at least compared to his absurd 2022 campaign. He's still the projected top pick after posting a 93-14 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 37 collegiate games for USC and Oklahoma.

Drake Maye, North Carolina

Projection: Top five pick

Breakdown: Maye is widely considered the No. 2 quarterback behind Williams after another strong season at UNC. If that ranking holds true, Maye could be joining his college teammate Sam Howell in the Washington Commanders' quarterback room.

Jaylen Daniels, LSU

Projection: Top 15 pick

Breakdown: A shocking turnaround this season saw Daniels win the Heisman Trophy as an elite dual-threat QB. He had 50 total touchdowns for the Tigers after scoring 73 touchdowns in his first four collegiate seasons combined.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Projection: Rounds 1-2

Breakdown: The sixth-year quarterback saved his best for last, leading the Huskies to the College Football Playoff in his final season. Penix has a long injury history but he's one of the most talented pure passers in this class, as he showed against Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Projection: Rounds 1-2

Breakdown: Fresh off winning a national championship, McCarthy declared for the draft as a junior. He was helped by an elite supporting cast this season, but McCarthy made all the necessary plays to help the Wolverines win it all.

Bo Nix, Oregon

Projection: Rounds 1-2

Breakdown: College football almost seemed too easy for Nix by the end of his fifth season. The former Auburn and Oregon QB had 45 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 2023 for the Ducks, displaying competence as a passer that he lacked earlier in his career.

Michael Pratt, Tulane

Projection: Rounds 2-4

Breakdown: Pratt played in all four seasons at Tulane, posting 90 touchdowns to just 26 interceptions while adding 28 scores on the ground. He's not quite in that upper tier of prospects, but he has the athleticism to move up the board before April.

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Projection: Rounds 3-5

Breakdown: While Rattler never quite lived up to expectations coming out of high school, he salvaged his draft stock after transferring to South Carolina. Now, his tools could carry him to becoming a day two draft pick in 2024.

Jordan Travis, Florida State

Projection: Round 4-7

Breakdown: Travis' sixth collegiate season was cut short due an injury that derailed Florida State's undefeated season. But when he played, the Seminoles were unstoppable due to his ability to make plays inside and outside the pocket.

Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland

Projection: Rounds 4-7

Breakdown: Tagovailoa hopes to join his brother Tua in the NFL next season after he was denied a sixth year of eligibility. At 5-foot-11, Tagvailoa is undersized but skilled in the pocket.

Kedon Slovis, BYU

Projection: Rounds 4-7

Breakdown: Slovis looks the part as an NFL-ready quarterback -- 6-foot-3, 205 pounds. But he hasn't posted elite statistics since his breakout freshman season at USC. He since transferred to Pitt and BYU, where he had 15 total touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games last season.

Joe Milton III, Tennessee

Projection: Rounds 5-7

Breakdown: Despite playing six collegiate season, Milton was only the primary starter for one full year (2023). He had flashes of brilliance in his career (2022 Orange Bowl MVP) but also faced plenty of setbacks (benched due to performance several times).

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

Projection: Rounds 6-7 or undrafted

Breakdown: After transferring to Western Kentucky from a Division II school, Reed put together two strong seasons. He had 71 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in 26 games for the Hilltoppers.

Brennan Armstrong, NC State

Projection: Rounds 6-7 or undrafted

Breakdown: Armstrong spent five seasons at Virginia before finishing his career at NC State in 2023. His best year came in 2021 for the Cavaliers when the lefty posted 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Projection: Rounds 6-7 or undrafted

Breakdown: Hartman's lone season at Notre Dame didn't quite raise his stock like some thought it would. He produced better numbers in his five seasons at Wake Forest, which could help him get drafted on day three.

Ben Bryant, Northwestern

Projection: Rounds 6-7 or undrafted

Breakdown: At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Bryant is the ideal size for an NFL quarterback. He lacks the production, however, to jump into the middle rounds -- even after a solid sixth season at Northwestern.

Devin Leary, Kentucky

Projection: Rounds 6-7 or undrafted

Breakdown: One season at Kentucky likely helped Leary draft stock, but he's still a fringe player at this time. The former NC State QB had 35 touchdowns in 2021 before a statistical regression in 2022 and 2023.

Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin

Projection: Rounds 6-7 or undrafted

Breakdown: Mordecai had 39 and 33 passing touchdowns in 2021 and 2022, respectively, at SMU. While his final season at Wisconsin didn't go as well, his earlier tape will garner some attention.

Spencer Sanders, Ole Miss

Projection: Rounds 6-7 or undrafted

Breakdown: Sanders tanked his draft stock in 2023 after four solid seasons at Oklahoma State. He barely played for the Rebels, completing just 19 passes while serving as a backup.

Davius Richard, NC Central

Projection: Rounds 6-7 or undrafted

Breakdown: Richard is looking to become the first HBCU quarterback drafted since Tarvaris Jackson in 2006. He posted 73 passing touchdowns, 44 rushing touchdowns and 29 interceptions in four seasons for NC Central, leading the Eagles to the 2022 HBCU Football National Championship.

Jack Plummer, Louisville

Projection: Undrafted

Breakdown: The three-time transfer matched his career high with 21 passing touchdowns in 2023 for the Cardinals. He spent three seasons at Purdue and one at Cal before finishing up at Louisville.

Emory Jones, Cincinnati

Projection: Undrafted

Breakdown: Jones proved to be a capable dual-threat quarterback over his six collegiate seasons for Florida, Arizona State and Cincinnati. How he fares as a passer at the next level, though, will be the concern for evaluators.

John Rhys Plumlee, UCF

Projection: Undrafted

Breakdown: Plumlee started his career at Ole Miss before transferring to UCF and taking over as starting quarterback. Over the past two seasons, he had 45 total touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Carter Bradley, South Alabama

Projection: Undrafted

Breakdown: After barely playing in four seasons at Toledo, Bradley played two strong seasons for South Alabama. He had 47 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in 24 games for the Jaguars. Plus, he's the son of longtime NFL coach Gus Bradley.

Parker McKinney, Eastern Kentucky

Projection: Undrafted

Breakdown: One of the top FCS quarterbacks, McKinney had 41 total touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2022 before a slight dip in production last season.

Jason Bean, Kansas

Projection: Undrafted

Breakdown: Bean is a dual-threat quarterback who improved as a passer in his three seasons at Kansas. He set a career high with 2,130 passing yards and 18 touchdowns in 2023.

Rocky Lombardi, Northern Illinois

Projection: Undrafted

Breakdown: The Michigan State transfer found a home at Northern Illinois in 2021 and led the Huskies to two bowl games in three seasons.

Gavin Hardison, UTEP

Projection: Undrafted

Breakdown: Hardison had 40 touchdowns, 33 interceptions and a 53.7 completion percentage over five seasons at UTEP.