How to watch Patriots vs. Colts in Week 10: TV channel, start time, players to watch

The NFL is going abroad one last time this season.

To wrap up the 2023 International Series, the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts will meet in Frankfurt, Germany. While both teams are sitting below .500, each side has plenty to play for.

The Patriots (2-7) have lost two straight and sit in prime draft position. But contrary to what fans might want, it's unlikely that Bill Belichick and Co. give up on this season with such a murky future. The Colts (4-5), meanwhile, snapped a three-game skid with their Week 9 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Even with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew running the show, Indy is still in the hunt to possibly steal an AFC wild card spot.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's everything you need to know for Week 10's Patriots-Colts game:

When is the Patriots vs. Colts Week 10 game?

The Patriots and Colts will face off on Sunday, Nov. 12, at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany.

What time is the Patriots vs. Colts Week 10 game?

Kickoff time for Patriots-Colts is set for 9:30 a.m. ET, which is 3:30 p.m. local time in Frankfurt.

How to watch Patriots vs. Colts in Week 10

Patriots-Colts will air on NFL Network. Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (analysis), Stacey Dales (sideline) and Sara Walsh (sideline) will be on the call.

How to stream Patriots vs. Colts online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: NFL+

Mobile app: NFL mobile app

Editor’s note: FUBO TV is a sponsored partner and we may receive compensation if you click on our links or sign up.

5 key players to watch for Patriots vs. Colts

Mac Jones, Patriots QB

The Patriots have scored exactly 17 points four times this season, including three of the last four weeks. In those four games, Jones has four touchdowns and three interceptions. There's nothing eye-popping about any of those numbers, which shows just how mediocre (at best) the Jones-led offense has been this season. The Colts, who had three interceptions last week, will present another challenge for the third-year quarterback.

Gardner Minshew, Colts QB

When Minshew takes care of the ball, the Colts win games. In the Colts' four victories this season, he has three passing touchdowns and no interceptions. In the three Colts losses that Minshew started, he has five interceptions with at least one in each game. The Patriots have an interception in four straight games, so this storyline is worth monitoring on Sunday morning.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots RB

At long last, Stevenson finally broke free for a long run in Week 9. The third-year running back had a 64-yard touchdown, but only ended the game with nine carries for 87 yards. Stevenson's touches have gradually decreased throughout the season, but maybe that touchdown run will earn him some extra touches in Germany.

Kenny Moore II, Colts CB

Moore put the Colts on his back in Week 9. The veteran cornerback returned two interceptions for touchdowns, which proved to be the difference in a 27-13 game. He could keep that up against Jones and the Patriots, who have had a knack for allowing defensive touchdowns. Opponents have three interceptions and one fumble returned for touchdowns against the Pats this season.

Jahlani Tavai, Patriots LB

A handful of Patriots defenders have been bright spots this season, but Tavai deserves the recognition after Week 9. He had a forced fumble and six total tackles in the loss. The 27-year-old linebacker has at least four tackles in every game this season while playing a career-high 70% of defensive snaps.