Jets' Aaron Rodgers feared to have serious Achilles injury, Robert Saleh says

New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is feared to have suffered a serious Achilles injury, head coach Robert Saleh said.

The injury came during the Jets' Monday Night Football contest against the Buffalo Bills at home. Just four plays into Rodgers' debut and the Jets' opening possession, the 39-year-old landed awkwardly after a sack by Leonard Floyd.

Rodgers stood up before going back on the ground in pain. He would be helped off the field and into the blue tent on the sidelines, where he was later escorted to the locker room on a cart and later ruled out of the game.

"Concerned with his Achilles," Saleh said to reporters after the game. "MRI is probably going to confirm what we think is already gonna happen. So, prayers tonight. But, it's not good."

The Jets called upon backup Zach Wilson for the rest of the game. They trailed 13-3 at halftime, but Wilson, Garrett Wilson and the offense found a way to put points on the board late and claimed a 16-13 lead. However, Buffalo answered with a field goal at the end of regulation to force overtime. But fate was not on their side.

After the Bills were forced to punt on their opening overtime possession, Jets rookie Xavier Gipson returned the ensuing punt 65 yards to the house that even Saleh rushed to celebrate in the endzone.

But for Saleh, it was unfortunate that Rodgers couldn't experience the moment, with the head coach carrying a glimpse of hope on the MRI's outcome.

"That part sucks," Saleh said. "I'm gonna enjoy this win. Winning in the NFL is hard regardless of who the quarterback is. Personally, I don't hurt for me, I don't hurt for our locker room, I hurt for Aaron. I know how much he invested in all of this. So, I'm still going to say a prayer, I'm still going to hold out hope. But my heart is with Aaron right now and nowhere else."

New York acquired Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers in April, along with a 2023 fifth-round pick, in exchange for a 2023 second-rounder, a 2023 sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-rounder that would bump into a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the snaps in 2023. The two teams also swapped 2023 first-rounders, so the Jets went two spots down from No. 13 to No. 15.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, agreed to a restructured two-year, $75 million deal with the Jets in the latter stages of the offseason. He sacrificed around $35 million of the roughly $110 million in future guaranteed money he was previously owed to supply the Jets some extra cash to retool the roster.