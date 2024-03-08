Here's a list of compensatory picks awarded for the 2024 NFL Draft

FILE — The NFL Draft 2024 logo is pictured on the exterior of Ford Field in Detroit.

Compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft were awarded on Friday.

A total of 34 compensatory picks were given out, with 14 teams picking up at least one additional selection in next month's draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (96th overall pick), Philadelphia Eagles (97th), Los Angeles Rams (98th) and San Francisco 49ers (99th) each received a third-round comp pick. Meanwhile, the 49ers (132nd overall), Buffalo Bills (133rd) and Baltimore Ravens (134th) all added a fourth-round pick.

The 49ers and Rams led the way with five total comp picks apiece, followed by the Eagles with four. The Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets were awarded three selections each.

The Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys were the other teams to receive at least two comp picks. The Bills, Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all gained one selection.

Here's a full look at the 2024 comp picks by round, via ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Third round

Jaguars: 96th overall pick

96th overall pick Eagles: 97th overall pick

97th overall pick Rams: 98th overall pick (special comp pick)

98th overall pick (special comp pick) 49ers: 99th overall pick (special comp pick)

Fourth round

49ers: 132nd overall pick

132nd overall pick Bills: 133rd overall pick

133rd overall pick Ravens: 134th overall pick

Fifth round

Saints: 167th overall pick

167th overall pick Packers: 168th overall pick

168th overall pick Saints: 169th overall pick

169th overall pick Eagles: 170th overall pick

170th overall pick Eagles: 171st overall pick

171st overall pick Chiefs: 172nd overall pick

172nd overall pick Cowboys: 173rd overall pick

173rd overall pick Saints: 174th overall pick

174th overall pick 49ers: 175th overall pick

Sixth round

Bengals: 208th overall pick

208th overall pick Rams: 209th overall pick

209th overall pick Eagles: 210th overall pick

210th overall pick 49ers: 211th overall pick

211th overall pick Jaguars: 212th overall pick

212th overall pick Rams: 213th overall pick

213th overall pick Bengals: 214th overall pick

214th overall pick 49ers: 215th overall pick

215th overall pick Cowboys: 216th overall pick

216th overall pick Rams: 217th overall pick

217th overall pick Jets: 218th overall pick

218th overall pick Packers: 219th overall pick

219th overall pick Buccaneers: 220th overall pick

Seventh round

Chargers: 253rd overall pick

253rd overall pick Rams: 254th overall pick

254th overall pick Packers: 255th overall pick

255th overall pick Jets: 256th overall pick

256th overall pick Jets: 257th overall pick

What are compensatory draft picks and how do they work in the NFL?

For a team to be eligible for compensatory picks, it "must end up with more or better qualifying free agents lost than gained in a particular year," per NFL.com. The league then awards comp picks between Rounds 3 through 7 based on a confidential formula that considers a player's average salary, snap count and postseason awards.

Teams also get a "special compensatory pick" in the third round in consecutive drafts if they lose a minority coach or executive to a head coach or general manager position with a different club. The 49ers and Rams each got a special comp pick this year.

The 2024 draft is scheduled to run from April 25-27 in Detroit.

NFL free agency hits its unofficial beginning as the franchise tag period gets underway.