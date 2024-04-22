The 2024 NFL Draft class features several sons of ex-NFL stars

The 2024 NFL Draft could be a record-setting one for sons of ex-players.

There were 11 prospects whose fathers played in the NFL that were drafted in 2020, setting a common draft era record. But that mark could be challenged this year after 12 sons of former players attended the 2024 combine, per NFL Research.

The 2024 group features sons of several ex-stars, too.

Leading the way, of course, is Ohio State wideout and projected top-five pick Marvin Harrison Jr., who's the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison. Also among this year's wide receiver prospects are USC's Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wideout Jerry Rice, and Rice's Luke McCaffrey, the son of three-time Super Bowl champion wideout Ed McCaffrey and the brother of San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey.

In all, there are eight prospects this year whose fathers made at least one Pro Bowl. According to the NFL, the record for sons of ex-Pro Bowlers taken in one draft is four, which happened in 2011.

With draft week here, let's take a look at the sons of ex-players who could hear their name called:

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.: Son of ex-WR Marvin Harrison

Marvin Harrison Jr. college stats: 38 games, 2,613 receiving yards, 31 receiving TDs

Marvin Harrison NFL accolades: Hall of Famer, three-time First Team All-Pro, one-time Super Bowl champion, eight-time Pro Bowler, ninth-most receiving yards in NFL history

Sothern Miss RB Frank Gore Jr.: Son of ex-RB Frank Gore

Frank Gore Jr. college stats: 47 games, 4,022 rushing yards, 26 rushing TDs, 5.3 yards per carry

Frank Gore NFL accolades: Five-time Pro Bowler, third-most rushing yards in NFL history

Rice WR Luke McCaffrey: Son of ex-WR Ed McCaffrey

Luke McCaffrey college stats: 24 games (as a receiver), 1,732 receiving yards, 19 receiving TDs

Ed McCaffrey NFL accolades: One-time Pro Bowler, three-time Super Bowl champion

USC WR Brenden Rice: Son of ex-WR Jerry Rice

Brenden Rice college stats: 43 games, 1,821 receiving yards, 21 TDs

Jerry Rice NFL accolades: Hall of Famer, 13-time Pro Bowler, 10-time First Team All-Pro, one-time NFL MVP, three-time Super Bowl champion, one-time Super Bowl MVP, most receiving yards in NFL history

Notre Dame OL Joe Alt: Son of ex-OT John Alt

Joe Alt college stats: 33 starts

John Alt NFL accolades: Two-time Pro Bowler, 149 starts

Michigan DL Kris Jenkins: Son of ex-DT Kris Jenkins

Kris Jenkins college stats: 37 games, 113 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks

Kris Jenkins NFL accolades: Four-time Pro Bowler, two-time First Team All-Pro

Utah DL Jonah Elliss: Son of ex-DL Luther Elliss

Jonah Elliss college stats: 30 games, 78 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 16 sacks

Luther Elliss NFL accolades: Two-time Pro Bowler, 119 starts

Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.: Son of ex-LB Jeremiah Trotter

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. college stats: 31 games, 192 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks

Jeremiah Trotter NFL accolades: Four-time Pro Bowler, one-time First Team All-Pro

Texas WR Jordan Whittington: Son of ex-RB Arthur Whittington

Jordan Whittington college stats: 41 games, 1,757 receiving yards, five receiving TDs

Arthur Whittington NFL accolades: One-time Super Bowl champion

Missouri OL Javon Foster: Son of ex-DL Jerome Foster

Javon Foster college stats: 41 starts

Jerome Foster NFL stats: 44 games, 7.5 sacks

Michigan OL Drake Nugent: Son of ex-QB Terry Nugent

Drake Nugent college stats: 39 starts

Terry Nugent NFL stats: One game played

Michigan EDGE Jaylen Harrell: Son of ex-LB James Harrell

Jaylen Harrell college stats: 36 games, 78 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 10 sacks

James Harrell NFL stats: 89 games, 32 starts