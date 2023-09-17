NFL fans amused by Bill Belichick's sassy challenge flag throw in Patriots-Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots argues with line judge Jeff Seeman #45 during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick has a sassy side just the like the rest of us.

The New England Patriots head coach was in the midst of a rough night towards the end of the third quarter as the Miami Dolphins led 17-3, allowing Mac Jones and Co. almost next to nothing on offense.

Then at the 1:26 mark of the third period on a 4th-and-inches, Belichick challenged the ruling of the spot in hilarious fashion before tucking the red flag back in his sock. Here's how it went down.

Social media couldn't hold back the laughter on the Patriots' coach. Here are some of the best reactions:

Bill Belichick channeled his inner Gronk and spiked the challenge flag 🤣😭pic.twitter.com/VRV3sFBR1H — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 18, 2023

No one:



Bill Belichick challenging a play: pic.twitter.com/GmEB4NRvXz — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 18, 2023

Bill Belichick having a hoodie with a front pocket and choosing to keep the challenge flag in his right sock is so Bill Belichick — Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) September 18, 2023

Bill Belichick keeping the challenge flag in his sock is 10/10. — Tom Grossi (@tomgrossicomedy) September 18, 2023

What did the flag do to bill belichick ??? 😭😭😭 — Daniel (@chavo_boii) September 18, 2023

Belichick just broke the internet by having a creative blocked field goal play lined up and having the challenge flag in his sock



He’s so back — Cole Adams (@coleadamss) September 18, 2023