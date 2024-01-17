NFL world reacts to Cowboys keeping Mike McCarthy as head coach

Mike McCarthy will survive a historic playoff loss after all.

The Dallas Cowboys are retaining McCarthy as head coach for the 2024 season, owner Jerry Jones confirmed on Wednesday night.

The 60-year-old McCarthy is entering the final year of his contract with the team.

McCarthy's job security was in question after the Cowboys became the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed since the NFL playoff field expanded to 14 teams in 2020. Dallas went down 27-0 to the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday en route to a 48-32 loss in the wild-card round.

After going 6-10 in his first season in Dallas, McCarthy has coached the Cowboys to three consecutive 12-5 seasons. But two of those three campaigns have ended in a home loss in the wild-card round. The Cowboys became the first team since the 1970 merger to win 12 games in three straight seasons and not reach the conference championship game at least once.

Dallas hasn't made it past the divisional round since the franchise's 1995 Super Bowl-winning season.

Speculation around the potential of Dallas moving on from McCarthy was not only fueled by his lackluster playoff resume but also a robust pool of coaching candidates. Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll, Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson and Jim Harbaugh are the headliners of this hiring cycle with seven openings across the league.

So the Cowboys opting to run it back once again with McCarthy didn't exactly get rave reviews on social media:

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

- Albert Einstein #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/jxU3fQW8bp — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 18, 2024

Something that @BrandonGowton likes to point out on the NFC East Mixtape is one good way (not a perfect one) to gauge whether or not something is a good idea is to see how your team's rivals feel.



Look around how non-Cowboys fans are reacting to the team retaining Mike McCarthy.… — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 18, 2024

Nobody should ever take Jerry Jones at his word when he says he would do anything to win a Super Bowl. Wholly unserious organization. https://t.co/B7aPDu1kGz — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) January 18, 2024

I have given up all hope on the Dallas Cowboys.



They won't win a ring until Jerry Jones is no longer in control.



I gotta find another team to get hyped for. Not gonna continue sailing on a sinking ship. https://t.co/j0cTgQhKVd — Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) January 18, 2024

Cowboys fans seeing Mike McCarthy will return as head coach pic.twitter.com/nwMr0IbjAm — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 18, 2024

Cowboys passed on Bill Belichick to run it back with Mike McCarthy pic.twitter.com/7EbRLzBH9C — Joe (@GiantsSBchamps) January 18, 2024

Do not let Mike McCarthy being retained distract you from Mike McCarthy should have never been hired. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 18, 2024