NFL world roasts Cowboys for historic playoff loss to Packers

No No. 2 seed had lost to a No. 7 seed in the NFL playoffs. Then came the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas lost 48-32 at home to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round, a shocking result given the circumstances.

The Cowboys hadn't lost at home all season. In fact, their last home loss came in 2022 when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won in Week 1.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Green Bay, meanwhile, entered the game as the youngest team in the NFL led by redshirt rookie Jordan Love. But Love outshined Prescott under the lights to propel his team into the divisional round, where they will be at the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers.

From Love's performance to Dallas' routine collapse, here are the best reactions from the contest:

Jordan Love is DEALING!!!! Micah Parsons is shook up. The “home field” advantage for Dallas hasn’t lived up to the billing. Never could have imagined it going this bad for Dallas. Not sure what is the issue between Dak and CeeDee. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 14, 2024

Dak once the playoffs start: pic.twitter.com/qPgnQPqWCP — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) January 14, 2024

GET RID OF DAK PRESCOTT. ENOUGH OF THE SUFFERING. HE WAS A 4TH-ROUNDER FOR A REASON. I THREW HIS JERSEY AWAY FOR A REASON. HE'S NOW 2-5 IN THE PLAYOFFS. BIG-MOMENT LOSER. NOT A DALLAS COWBOY QUARTERBACK. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 14, 2024

Cowboys fans right now pic.twitter.com/QtpK12R25i — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 14, 2024

What’s Micah Parson gonna talk about on his lame podcast after this? 😂 — DonteHitner31 (@DonteWhitner) January 14, 2024

This is the Dak Prescott who was voted All-Pro over Brock Purdy despite being worse in every statistical category — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 14, 2024

Jerry Jones turned around after the TD 💀 pic.twitter.com/4FymdxZiyi — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 14, 2024

Jordan Love is about to have as many playoff wins at AT&T stadium as Dak Prescott — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) January 14, 2024

cowboys fans are asking some really tough questions right now, and i gotta say, i don't have the answers. i don't know which texans jersey you should buy — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) January 15, 2024

Jordan Love 21 plays 1.22 EPA/Play, most efficient playoff game of all time.

(Previous record 1.08) — 🌸sports tweeter Matthias🌸 (tonesetter) (@KryzivenTake2) January 15, 2024