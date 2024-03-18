2024 Eagles mock draft roundup 5.0: Options after free agent flurry 

The Eagles had a busy first week of free agency, adding Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and more.

But was that enough to change the mock drafts.

Because now that the major wave of free agency is gone, we’re all going to start to redirect our attention to the NFL Draft next month.

Here’s the latest roundup of options for the Eagles with the No. 22 pick:

Kyle Dvorchak, NBC Sports

22. Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State

What they said: Never one to shy away from building through the trenches, the Eagles would normally be eying pass-rushers regardless of the makeup of their roster. In this world, the Eagles trade Haason Reddick, who is reportedly available for other teams, and go back to the EDGE well via the draft.

My take on the pick: Last week, the Eagles reached an agreement with Josh Sweat to keep him in Philly for at least the 2024 season but we still don’t know what’s going to happen with Reddick. No matter what, the edge position in Philly isn’t solidified moving forward. Sweat is entering a contract year, Reddick we’ll see, Nolan Smith had an underwhelming rookie season and Brandon Graham is back for what is presumably the final year of his career. So, would it be a surprise to see the Eagles draft another edge rusher? Nah.

The Eagles always invest in the trenches and do it even more on the defensive side of the ball in the draft. Robinson is an intriguing prospect and he has the type of athleticism and explosiveness that should get the Eagles’ attention.

Logan Ulrich, NFL Trade Rumors

22. Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

What they said: Verse tore up the Combine and tested much better than I expected them to, which could mean he’ll be long gone before this pick. At 6-4, and 254 pounds, he ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash and finished with a Relative Athletic Score of 9.53, which is elite. On tape, he plays with relentless power and effort, even though he was less productive in 2023 than 2022.

If he slips this far, the Eagles would likely race to the podium. There’s a lot of long-term uncertainty about their defensive end group with both Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick being shopped and DE Brandon Graham on a one-year deal. Eagles GM Howie Roseman believes in keeping the edge-rushing group stocked, so the value would be too much to turn down here.

My take on the pick: Yeah, it seems likely that Verse will be gone by pick No. 22 but that’s based on consensus mock drafts, which aren’t always an accurate representation of what folks who are actually in the league think. Remember, if I told you this time last year that the Eagles would draft Kelee Ringo in the fourth round, you would have had me tarred and feathered.

We already got into the Eagles’ situation at edge rusher and there are plenty of reasons to use a first-round pick on one again. Verse was a productive player at Florida State with 18 sacks and 29 1/2 tackles for loss in two years.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

22. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

What they said: If the Eagles trust Cam Jurgens at center, they can pass on Jackson Powers-Johnson here and instead focus on the secondary. DeJean is a big, strong, fast cornerback with return ability.

My take on the pick: Cornerback has been a popular position in mock drafts for the Eagles and it makes sense. Darius Slay and James Bradberry are both over 30. Bradberry is coming off an awful season and Slay won’t be around forever. So replenishing a key position in the first round is logical and there are several players who might be available at 22 who would be worth the pick. DeJean is one of them.

While some see DeJean as a future safety in the NFL, there are still plenty of people who see him as a corner at the next level. He’s been healing from a fractured fibula and didn’t work out at the combine but he plans on working out for teams at some point before the draft. He should test well athletically and solidify his spot as a first-rounder.

Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune

22. Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri

What they said: James Bradberry had a rough go of it last season for a defense that was a mess. As the Eagles reconfigure things under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, they ought to seek help at cornerback.

My take on the pick: Rakestraw is long and physical and might be one of about five cornerbacks taken in the first round of this draft. He also plays with a ton of energy, which is fun to watch. Rakestraw actually initially committed to Alabama but flipped his commitment to Missouri because he wanted to help build up a program. He was a part of the turnaround for Mizzou in 2023.

Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network

22. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

What they said: Howie Roseman typically adds at premium spots on day one and I expect no different in April. If you're out on Terrion Arnold because of his 40 time in Indianapolis, please turn on the film. The Eagles need pop at the position and I don't see how Roseman could feel comfortable with James Bradberry as his CB2 at this point in time.

My take on the pick: Many folks have Arnold ranked as the top cornerback in this class but in this mock draft, he’s the fourth corner off the board after Quinyon Mitchell, Kool-Aid McKinstry and DeJean. His 40 time of 4.50 didn’t blow anyone away at the combine but he aced the field drills portion and looked extremely smooth and ready to make the jump to the NFL.

