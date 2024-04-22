2024 Eagles mock draft roundup 9.0: It's finally draft week!

It’s finally NFL Draft week and no one still has any idea what’s going to happen after Caleb Williams at No. 1.

The Eagles have eight picks in this draft including No. 22 and then two picks in the second round.

Here’s our latest mock draft roundup with some of their first-round options:

Nate Davis, USA Today

22. JC Latham, OT, Alabama

What they said: His defensive needs aside, if a blocker with this much potential is available, could Philly EVP/GM Howie Roseman really help himself? The 6-6, 342-pound Latham has experience at guard, and there’s a hole there with Cam Jurgens sliding into the center spot vacated by retired Jason Kelce. But Latham’s long-term home is right tackle, and with All-Pro Lane Johnson turning 34 next month and out of guaranteed money, he could be following Kelce out the door in the near future.

My take on the pick: Offensive tackle has become a very popular position for the Eagles in this pre-draft period and for good reason. Lane Johnson isn’t getting any younger and it would be a very Eagles move to draft his replacement a couple of years ahead of time. The nice thing with Latham is that he should have the ability to play guard in the interim. I like Latham and actually had the Eagles trading up to get him at No. 16. So if he’s there at 22, it would be a no-brainer for me.

Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports

22. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

What they said: The Eagles rarely sit tight under Howie Roseman, and they've also shied away from Day 1 cornerback investments. But DeJean is a Swiss Army knife who could also rotate at safety, making him a potential star for an aging secondary, not to mention on special teams as a return man.

My take on the pick: If the Eagles are to stick-and-pick, then DeJean checks several boxes. He fits a position of need, he has plenty of versatility in the secondary and his value should line up nicely at No. 22. There are some questions about which position DeJean will play in the NFL; some folks think he’s a corner and others think he’s a safety. But the Eagles might actually value that versatility in Vic Fangio’s secondary.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

16. Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

What they said: One year after moving up a slot to draft ﻿Jalen Carter﻿, the Eagles once again climb the board for a top defensive prospect. They swap one of their second-round picks (No. 50) for the first of Seattle's two fourth-rounders (No. 102) to move up six spots for Verse, who has a bright future as a power rusher and stout run defender on the edge.

My take on the pick: The idea of the Eagles’ trading up to the No. 16 spot makes a lot of sense. The Seahawks are always looking to trade down and they don’t have a second-round pick this year. As for Verse, opinions are pretty split on him but this isn’t the strongest crop of edge rushers. After transferring from Albany, Verse was extremely productive in his two years at Florida State. At 23, he’s an older prospect but could be a high-floor guy.

ProFootballFocus

22. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

What they said: Lane Johnson, 34, isn't getting any younger and has dealt with injuries in three of the past five seasons. At 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, Mims is raw but an impressive pass blocker, allowing just one pressure on 168 such snaps last year. A season of him developing behind Johnson should set up the Eagles' offensive line nicely for the next several years.

My take on the pick: Mims is one of the most interesting names in this draft because his upside is huge but he just doesn’t have that much experience with just eight college starts under his belt. But some team is going to take him with the hope that they’re the right team to help realize all of his potential. If the Eagles make that pick, it means handing Mims (6-8, 340) over to Jeff Stoutland, widely considered one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL. This pick wouldn’t be one for 2024 but if Stout can work his magic, then Mims could be a future star at right tackle after Johnson retires.

Charles McDonald and Nate Tice, Yahoo! Sports

22. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

What they said: There might be a Lane Johnson-sized hole to fill sooner than later, and general manager Howie Roseman loves to attack the lines in the first round. Mims has a sky-high ceiling and will get to have time to be brought along behind Johnson and under offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, perhaps competing for the right guard spot during his initial campaign.

My take on the pick: The last part about Mims competing for the right guard spot is interesting. Mims has been listed among players who are tackle-only, unlike Lathan, Troy Fautanu and Taliese Fuaga. A big reason for this is that Mims is so raw. Would the Eagles be willing to teach him two positions in the NFL despite his overall experience? It’s a good question. If Mims can play some guard too, that would only help the Eagles if they draft him.

Dan Parr, NFL.com

22. Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA

What they said: I won’t be surprised at all if Latu goes much higher than 22nd. It might just depend on which teams are comfortable with their medical evaluations of him. A neck injury suffered during Latu's time at Washington once put the edge menace's career in doubt, but he was cleared to play at UCLA and absolutely flourished. GM Howie Roseman sees too much value to pass up last season’s FBS leader in tackles for loss (21.5).

My take on the pick: Latu is one of the toughest players to place in this class because of his medical. He once medically retired with a neck injury and although he’s been healthy the last two seasons at UCLA, it’s impossible to know if individual teams will be willing to take him. As far as the player, the value at 22 would be very enticing. Latu is 23 years old but he’s already a very refined pass rusher with big upside. He could be there at 22 or he could be the first edge rusher off the board. Wide range of outcomes.

