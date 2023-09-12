7th annual Eagles Autism Challenge set for May 18, 2024

The seventh annual Eagles Autism Challenge will be held Saturday, May 18, 2024, the Eagles announced Tuesday morning.

The Challenge, a popular series of bike rides, a 5K walk and run and a family-friendly festival on the field at the Linc, has raised more than $22 million over the years to fund research to fight autism and programs to support those with autism and their families.

The annual Challenge, first held in 2018 and held virtually in 2020, begins with three bike rides of various distances around South Philly and a 5K walk and run from the Linc to the Navy Yard and back.

The rides and 5K finish on the field at the Linc, where participants and their families can get their pictures taken with Eagles players, participate in numerous kids activities and much more.

Participants are invited to raise money through donations on a website set up by the Challenge.

Last year’s Challenge had 4,500 participants who raised a record $6.2 million.

“What started with Jeffrey Lurie’s vision to bring people together in support of the autism community has turned into a year-round effort that is now raising millions of dollars for cutting-edge autism research and care programs,” Eagles Autism Challenge executive director Ryan Hammond said.

“We want to serve as a powerful voice for the one in 36 individuals affected by autism.”

According to the Eagles, money raised so far by the Eagles Autism Challenge has helped fund 86 research projects and community grants in the field of autism.

All participants who register by Oct. 31 will have 50 percent of their registration fee waived. Participants should use the code “earlybird24” when registering.

For those out of the area or unable to attend on May 18, a virtual Challenge is available as well.

For more information or to register for the 2024 Challenge, go to EaglesAutismChallenge.org.