Bottles of Bird Gang American Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Bird Gang Vodka sit on a table with food and drinks.

The Philadelphia Eagles are raising a glass to kelly green, literally.

On Wednesday, the Eagles announced a collaboration with Philadelphia-based BOTLD that brings fans Bird Gang bourbon and vodka.

The Philadelphia Eagles get in the booze game

That's right, you can now knock back a celebratory shot of Eagles booze after singing "Fly Eagles, fly" after every Eagles touchdown.

"To celebrate the return of the team’s classic Kelly Green uniform and helmet, the Philadelphia Eagles have announced the launch of Bird Gang Spirits with two commemorative releases – Bird Gang American Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Bird Gang Vodka," the Eagles said in a news release.

It's the first-of-its-kind team-sponsored spirits venture for the Birds, team spokesman Anthony Bonagura told NBC10.

"BOTLD is honored to work with the storied Philadelphia Eagles to produce Bird Gang Spirits, providing additional ways to engage with fans and the city we love and call home,” BOTLD founder Andrew Auwerda said.

What do Bird Gang bourbon whiskey and vodka taste like?

Neither drink is actually colored green. So, what is the taste of kelly green victory?

The bourbon "offers rich and robust notes of corn, rye, and a hint of malted barley," the Eagles said.

The vodka "is crafted from 100% corn and offers a smooth, clean, slightly sweet taste with subtle notes of corn and pepper," the team said.

Where can Eagles fans purchase Bird Gang booze?

It officially went on sale Wednesday, Oct. 4, at BOTLD’s Center City shop at 119 South 18th Street and online (with delivery throughout Pennsylvania).

You can also get in the spirit (get it?) at a pop-up event on Friday, Oct. 6, at Lincoln Financial Field’s Lot K from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 82-proof bourbon costs $38 a bottle, while the 80-proof gluten-free vodka costs $28, according to BOTLD's website.

Why booze, why now for Eagles?

"The launch of Bird Gang Spirits commemorates a special chapter in Eagles history and creates another unique touchpoint for fans to celebrate the return of Kelly Green," Brian Napoli, senior vice president of corporate partnerships for the Philadelphia Eagles said.

The kelly green-inspired bourbon and whiskey could just be the beginning as "additional Bird Gang Spirits will be released by the Eagles and BOTLD over the next several years to commemorate significant milestones and historical team moments."

