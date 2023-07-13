Carter being sued by former Georgia staffer from January crash

Eagles rookie Jalen Carter is being sued by former University of Georgia staffer Victoria Bowles, who survived a crash that killed a Georgia football player and staffer in January.

Bowles is suing the UGA Athletic Association and Carter, whom police accuse of racing the SUV that wrecked, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach reported. According to Bowles’ attorneys, she has incurred more than $170,000 in medical expenses from various injuries and suffered “likely permanent disability.”

Here’s a part of the lawsuit, via ESPN, filed in state court in Gwinnett County:

"As Defendant Carter was aware at the time, he was jointly responsible for the crash, and had a legal duty to remain on the scene. Instead, in part obviously fearful of bad publicity and the effect on his NFL draft status, he hoped not to be questioned or take any responsibility for his actions."

Carter was previously given 12 months probation and handed a $1,000 fine after pleading no contest misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in a crash that killed his teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy in January.

Carter is being sued by Bowles for allegedly leaving the scene of the crime and failing to aid those involved in the crash. Bowles is also suing the UGA Athletic Association for negligence, for allowing LeCroy, who died in the crash, to drive the rental SUV.

According to ESPN, the lawsuit said that “LeCroy’s SUV was traveling at least 104.2 mph when it crashed and had been racing another SUV driven by Carter for 45 seconds or less.” Police said LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was almost 2 1/2 times the legal limit in Georgia.

Back in May, the father of Willock filed a separate lawsuit against UGA, Carter and other defendants. That lawsuit is reportedly seeking $40 million.

The Eagles drafted Carter out of Georgia with the No. 9 overall pick back in April.

“We talked a little bit about the people in this building, and there's no one we rely more on than [Senior Advisor to the General Manager/Chief Security Officer] Dom DiSandro and we rely on him for things like this,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman said after the team drafted Carter. “At the end of the day, [DiSandro] does a tremendous job of getting us all the information and putting us in a position to make decisions.

“I think every decision is unique to the player and the situation, and so we'll have every piece of information at our disposal and be ready to make a decision on anyone who has a situation that's maybe a little bit outside the norm.”

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube