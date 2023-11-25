Chiefs fans are furious with Nick Sirianni and he loves it

If you've spent any time at all on social media this week, you’ve seen the videos of Nick Sirianni losing his mind after the Eagles beat the Chiefs Monday night.

“See yaaaaaaa!!!” he screamed toward Chiefs fans as he strutted along the sideline at Arrowhead Stadium after the game.

“Hey!!! I don’t hear bleep anymore!!!” Sirianni barked.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Chiefs fans didn’t like it very much, and they’ve been vocal about Sirianni’s antics over the past few days. Which is hilarious.

Hey, Sirianni is the kind of person you love if he’s with your team and you hate if he’s the opponent. He just has that kind of personality. But this is who he is. And he’s not going to change.

“Yeah, you know, emotions run high in games,” Sirianni said. “I give it to the Kansas City fans. They were rowdy. They had some good things to say coming in at halftime. They had some good things to say when they would score. I don't hear fans all that often. I did in this game. I definitely heard them at halftime.

“I give them credit. They aren't Philly fans. They're not as good as Philly fans, but I definitely heard a couple things they were saying in the game.”

There is a lot of subtext here.

Sirianni was on the Chiefs’ coaching staff in 2012 and was fired along with the rest of Romeo Crennel’s staff after that team went 2-14. Andy Reid interviewed him but had planned to bring in David Culley all along as WRs coach.

And of course the fact that it was the Chiefs who beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl last year made this win even sweeter.

The Chiefs were 30-4 in November and December games since 2018 and 21-1 at home. Until Monday night.

“To me, with everything that I am, I'm not going to hide who I am,” Sirianni said Friday. “I think that, shoot, I talked to my buddy after the [Colts] game last year because I had something like that with the Indy game and he said that he was talking to another teacher because he's a teacher and he … the other teacher said to my best friend, he was like, ‘Hey, did you see how cool it was that Nick was celebrating with the Eagles fans after the game?’

“He laughed. He goes, ‘Nick wasn't celebrating with the Eagles fans, he was talking bleep to the Colts fans. He's been doing that since I've known him. That's who he is.’

“You know what? I think if you're somebody you're not, that gets seen through by everybody, and so, hey, … I was emotional after the game. That was a little playful back and forth with the Kansas City fans.

“But, again, I tip my hat to them. They're not as good as Eagles fans, but they're good fans and we heard them. That's the way it went after the game.”