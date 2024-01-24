Chris Long on Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' defense & Super Bowl LII memories on the latest Takeoff podcast

John Clark sits down with Super Bowl winning defensive end, Chris Long, to discuss:

0:00 - Chris Long

00:45 - Eagles making the right move bringing Nick Sirianni back?

4:06 - Personnel is a bigger issue than coordinator on defense

5:41 - What’s it like coming off of playing in the Super Bowl?

8:29 - What should the Eagles look for in an offensive coordinator?

11:16 - Jalen Hurts’ leadership qualities and locker room chemistry

16:00 - Game Day Standard and the Chris Long Foundation

19:12 - Philadelphia is a special place to play football

