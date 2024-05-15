Eagles' 2024 schedule leaks tracker

The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday at 8 p.m. but we’ll be tracking all the reports and leaks until everything becomes official.

As a reminder, here are the Eagles’ opponents in 2023:

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Jaguars, Steelers, *Packers

Road: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Ravens, Bengals, Rams, Saints, Buccaneers

*The Eagles are technically the “home” team for nine games this season but will host the Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, to open the season on Sept. 6.

• It will be a historic occasion when the Eagles play host to the Packers at the Corinthians Arena on Sept. 6. This is the first NFL game ever taking place in South America and it will be the first Friday night game on opening weekend in over 50 years. The NFL announced on Wednesday that this game will kick off at 8:15 p.m.

We will be updating the schedule as we learn more:

!Week 1 — vs. Packers on Sept. 6 at 8:15 p.m. EST in São Paulo on Peacock/NBC10

Week 2 —

Week 3 —

Week 4 —

Week 5 —

Week 6 —

Week 7 —

Week 8 —

Week 9 —

Week 10 —

Week 11 —

Week 12 —

Week 13 —

Week 14 —

Week 15 —

Week 16 —

Week 17 —

Week 18 —

! Friday Night Football

* Sunday Night Football

# Monday Night Football

$ Thursday Night Football

