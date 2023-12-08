Eagles at Cowboys betting guide: Odds, Lines, Props & Picks

Eagles (10-2) vs. Cowboys (9-3), Sunday 8:15pm

Point Spread/ML – Eagles +3.5/+190 Cowboys -3.5/-160

Total Points (O/U) – 51.5 points

Analysis: This is the third straight game where the Eagles face a rest deficit. Dallas played Thursday last week while the Eagles played Sunday. Those three extra days are very valuable. The Cowboys have won 14 in a row at home, longest streak in the league and the second-longest in team history (18). The Eagles have lost their last five road games against their division rival. We are also talking about the top two offenses in the NFL from a point-scoring standpoint, so the over is an easy selection.

Picks: Cowboys -3.5, OVER 51.5 points

Passing Props (O/U)

Jalen Hurts – 250.5 yards, 1.5 TD passes (+115/-150)

Dak Prescott – 290.5 yards, 2.5 TD passes (+165/-225)

Analysis: Hurts threw for 298 yards against the 49ers, topping 250 yards for the first time since losing TE Dallas Goedert to a broken arm in the first Cowboys matchup. Goedert’s return is not a small thing. Hurts ignored the other ends while Goedert was out. He threw 98 passes in the three games Goedert missed, just five of them to tight ends. Now that the offense is whole again, Hurts will regain his confidence. Prescott is as hot as any QB in the NFL, averaging 317 YPG and throwing 20 TDs over his last six games. He threw for 374 yards and three scores against the Eagles four weeks ago.

Picks: Hurts OVER yards; Prescott OVER yards, OVER TDs

Rushing Props (O/U)

D’Andre Swift – 55.5 yards

Tony Pollard – 55.5 yards

Jalen Hurts – 35.5 yards

Dak Prescott – 15.5 yards

Kenny Gainwell – 15.5 yards

Analysis: Tony Pollard has topped 50 yards in each of his last six games. Swift has averaged 55 YPG over his last 6, even with last week’s clunker (6/13).

Picks: Pollard 50+ yards (-165); Swift 50+ (-145); Hurts OVER 35.5 yards

Receiving Props (O/U)

CeeDee Lamb – 90.5 yards, 8.5 receptions

A.J. Brown – 80.5 yards, 6.5 receptions

DeVonta Smith – 60.5 yards, 5.5 receptions

Brandin Cooks – 45.5 yards, 4.5 receptions

Jake Ferguson – 45.5 yards, 4.5 receptions

Dallas Goedert – 40.5 yards

Tony Pollard – 20.5 yards

D’Andre Swift – 15.5 yards

Michael Gallup – 15.5 yards

Quez Watkins – 15.5 yards

Kenny Gainwell – 10.5 yards

Analysis: Lamb has had four games of 116 or more yards in his last 6, including 11/191 vs the Eagles last month. Brown had his 7th 100-yard game Sunday, while Smith added 9/96/1.

Picks: Lamb OVER, Ferguson OVER, Brown OVER, Smith OVER, Goedert 35+ yards (-145)

Anytime Touchdowns

CeeDee Lamb -140

Jalen Hurts -130

Tony Pollard -105

Jake Ferguson +130

A.J. Brown +135

D’Andre Swift +155

Brandin Cooks +160

DeVonta Smith +175

Dallas Goedert +320

Cowboys D/ST +425

Eagles D/ST +500

Analysis: This is going to be a scorefest. If you put single bets on everyone on this list, you may end up making money no matter what.

Picks: Lamb, Hurts, Pollard, Ferguson, Goedert