Eagles vs. Giants Betting Guide: Odds, Lines, Props and Picks

The reeling Eagles, losers of their last three, emerge from the roughest part of their schedule with what many would call a get-well game: a home tilt against the 5-9 Giants. If the Eagles can’t find their way to a win on Christmas Day at the Linc, the sky is truly falling. Let’s go get paid.

All odds/lines courtesy PointsBet

Eagles vs Giants, Monday 4:30pm

Point spread/ML – Eagles -13/-750 Giants +13/+500

Total Points – 43

Analysis: The Eagles’ defense has been reeling, but found their footing a bit against Seattle. If any team can make a defense look good, it’s the Giants. Their offense ranks 31st of 32 teams, and has had one 300-yard game in its last seven games. Their offensive line has allowed 76 sacks, 15 more than the next-worst team. This has all the makings of a walkover game for the Eagles.

Picks: Eagles -13

Passing Props (O/U)

Jalen Hurts – 230.5 yards, 1.5 Passing TD, 31.5 attempts, 20.5 completions

Tommy DeVito – 180.5 yards, 0.5 Passing TD (-180/+140), 28.5 attempts, 18.5 completions

Analysis: Hurts has been under 230.5 yards and 20.5 completions in 5-of-6. The Giants have allowed 230 or fewer passing yards in 8-of-9. All that said, I think the Seattle game was a wake-up call, and Brian Johnson will fix the passing game. DeVito, when upright, hasn’t been awful recently, and his ability to extend plays will stress the Eagles’ porous passing D just enough.

Picks: Hurts OVER 230.5, DeVito OVER 180.5 yards

Rushing Props (O/U)

D’Andre Swift – 65.5 yards

Saquon Barkley – 50.5 yards, 14.5 attempts

Jalen Hurts – 40.5 yards

Tommy DeVito – 25.5 yards

Kenny Gainwell – 20.5 yards

Analysis: The Eagles would do well to get the running game going as they did last week against Seattle; the Giants rank 29th in rushing yards against and 30th in yards per carry allowed. That goes for Swift (74 yards last week) and Hurts (82). As for the Giants offense, it starts with Barkley. Without much blocking in front of him, he’s gone over 50 yards in 7-of-9.

Picks: Swift OVER 65.5, Hurts OVER 40.5, Barkley OVER 50.5 yards, OVER 14.5 attempts.

Receiving Props (O/U)

A.J. Brown – 75.5 yards, 6.5 receptions

DeVonta Smith – 55.5 yards, 5.5 receptions

Dallas Goedert – 40.5 yards, 4.5 receptions

Darren Waller – 35.5 yards, 4.5 receptions

Wan’dale Robinson – 30.5 yards, 4.5 receptions

Darius Slayton – 30.5 yards

Saquon Barkley – 20.5 yards

Jalin Hyatt – 20.5 yards

Kenny Gainwell – 20.5 yards

D’Andre Swift – 10.5 yards

Analysis: A.J. Brown went for just 5/56 against the Seahawks, but he doesn’t stay down for long. Look for him to go off Monday. Same for Smith (5/50 last week). Nothing in the Giants passing offense is predictable.

Picks: Brown OVER 75.5 yards, Smith OVER 55.5 yards, 5.5 receptions

Anytime Touchdowns

Jalen Hurts -210

A.J. Brown +110

Saquon Barkley +120

D’Andre Swift +160

DeVonta Smith +185

Dallas Goedert +290

Boston Scott +320

Darren Waller +375

Eagles D/ST +375

Analysis: If the sun comes up Monday, play Hurts. aside from that, I’m looking at a couple longer plays: Boston Scott, who seems to hit the end zone every time the Eagles play the Giants. Also I think the Eagles defense will cash this week. Why not? Let’s have ourselves a holiday miracle.

Picks: Hurts, Smith, Scott, Eagles D