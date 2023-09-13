Eagles vs. Vikings Week 2 odds: Spread, moneyline, player props and more

Philadelphia Eagles football is returning to the Linc for a primetime game in Week 2.

The reigning NFC champions opened their 2023 season with a messy victory over the New England Patriots. The team capitalized on two early New England turnovers but held on for the win instead of shutting the door on the road. Jalen Hurts had a relatively underwhelming day, totaling 207 yards with a passing touchdown and a fumble.

Nonetheless, the Eagles are 1-0 and now get a visit from Primetime Kirk Cousins for their home opener.

Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings saw one of the most disappointing Week 1 results across the NFL, falling 20-17 at home to the Baker Mayfield-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, the Vikings will return to the site of the 2017 NFC Championship Game with hopes of avoiding an 0-2 start.

Here is a look at the Week 2 Eagles-Vikings odds, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet.

Eagles-Vikings Week 2 spread

The Eagles (1-0 against the spread in 2023) are 6.5-point favorites at home against the Vikings in Week 2.

Eagles-Vikings Week 2 moneyline

The Eagles have -270 odds to move to 2-0 on the year. The Vikings, on the other hand, have +220 odds to pull off the upset.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Eagles were -371 favorites and the Vikings were +250 underdogs.

Eagles-Vikings Week 2 over/under

The TNF over/under is set at 49 points.

Eagles-Vikings Week 2 quarterback props

Oddsmakers are expecting Hurts to look more like his 2022 self in Week 2. After totaling just 170 passing yards in the opener against the Patriots, Hurts is projected to be a bigger force through the air against the Vikings.

As for Cousins, oddsmakers foresee a productive passing day for the Vikings QB coming off a 344-yard outing in Week 1.

Jalen Hurts passing yards over/under: 250.5

Kirk Cousins passing yards over/under: 260.5

Jalen Hurts, Brandon Graham, A.J. Brown, and Nick Sirianni spoke to the media following the Eagles' 25-20 road win over the Patriots in Week 1.

Eagles-Vikings Week 2 rushing props

Kenneth Gainwell was the clear RB1 for the Eagles in Week 1, but a rib injury will likely keep him out of Week 2. With D’Andre Swift getting just one carry and Rashaad Penny a healthy scratch last week, oddsmakers have only set a line for Hurts’ rushing total this week.

The Eagles’ defense played well against the Patriots’ rushing attack, and that is expected to keep up against a Vikings team that totaled 41 yards on the ground against the Bucs.

Jalen Hurts rushing yards over/under: 45.5

Alexander Mattison rushing yards over/under: 45.5

Eagles-Vikings Week 2 receiving props

Thursday’s game will feature three of the NFL’s premier wideouts. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith had seven catches apiece and combined for 128 receiving yards in Week 1, while Vikings star Justin Jefferson went off for nine catches and 150 yards to open his season.

A.J. Brown receiving yards over/under: 75.5

DeVonta Smith receiving yards over/under: 60.5

Justin Jefferson receiving yards over/under: 90.5

For PointsBet’s full Week 2 Eagles-Vikings odds, click here.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.