How to watch Eagles vs. Vikings on Thursday Night Football in Week 2

The Philadelphia Eagles don't have long to analyze their season-opening win.

They have an early-season short week.

The defending NFC champions opened with an uninspiring 25-20 road victory over the New England Patriots, holding on for an ugly win after building a 16-point lead.

They now return home – and look to return to last season’s form – during a marquee matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

When do the Eagles play the Vikings?

The Eagles and Vikings will kickoff on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Vikings game on?

The matchup between the Eagles and Vikings will be broadcast nationally on Prime Video. Al Michaels is calling play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit is providing analysis and Kaylee Hartung is handling sideline reporting.

The game will air locally on FOX 29.

How to stream Eagles vs. Vikings live online

The Eagles vs. Vikings game will stream on Prime Video and FUBO.

How to watch Eagles pregame and postgame coverage

Eagles fans can get game day started with Eagles Game Day Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday on NBC10, with streaming available on NBC10.com and the NBC Philadelphia News streaming channel.

Eagles Pregame Live begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia. You can stream the show here.

Eagles Postgame Live begins immediately after the game. You can watch on NBC Sports Philadelphia or stream it here.

How to listen to Eagles vs. Vikings on the radio

Eagles games can be heard on 94WIP throughout the season. Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) will be on the call.

What is the weather forecast for Eagles vs. Vikings?

The weather in Philly on Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high of 75 degrees, according to NBC10.

