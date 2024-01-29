Eagles continue to add to coaching staff, bringing in former DC

The Eagles continue to make widespread changes to their 2024 coaching staff and are reportedly hiring a couple of new defensive position coaches from Seattle.

As the Eagles create a new defensive staff under DC Vic Fangio, they are expected to hire former Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt as their new defensive line coach and set to hire former Seahawks secondary coach/pass game coordinator Karl Scott as their defensive backs coach, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

The #Eagles are expected to hire former #Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt as their D-line coach, per sources.



These positions were previously held by Tracy Rocker, who coached the DL in Philly the last three seasons, and D.K. McDonald, who was promoted to DBs coach after the exit of Dennard Wilson last offseason.

The Eagles officially announced the hire of Fangio this weekend and it’s not a surprise that a 65-year-old veteran defensive coordinator wants to bring in his own staff of position coaches.

Hurtt, 45, served as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator for the last two years under Pete Carroll, who is out as Seattle’s head coach. That's why these guys are available. According to the Seahawks’ website, Hurtt oversaw a switch to a 3-4 defense in 2022. Before becoming the DC in Seattle, Hurtt was their defensive line coach/assistant head coach from 2017-2021.

After the Seahawks had just 34 sacks in 2021, they had 45 in 2022 and 47 in 2023 in their two years with Hurtt as the DC.

But before going to Seattle, Hurtt spent 2014-16 with the Chicago Bears as assistant defensive line coach (2014) and outside linebackers coach (2015-16). In 2015 and 2016, Hurtt worked under Fangio, who was the Bears’ DC from 2015-18. Before making the jump to the NFL in 2014, Hurtt worked at Louisville, Miami and Florida International.

Scott, meanwhile, spent the last two years as the Seahawks’ secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator. He’s reportedly expected to come with Hurtt to Philly.

In Seattle, Scott coached up some impressive young defensive backs like Devon Witherspoon, Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant and Michael Jackson.

The 38-year-old Scott previously coached defensive backs for the Vikings in 2021 and coached DBs at Alabama from 2018-2020. Scott crossed over with several Eagles at Alabama, including CB Josh Jobe, QB Jalen Hurts, WR DeVonta Smith and OL Landon Dickerson.

The Eagles’ coaching staff is coming together rather quickly this offseason. They also reportedly had a couple of high-profile candidates interview for the linebackers coach job in former DCs Joe Barry and Mike Caldwell. That position was held by D.J. Eliot last season after Nick Rallis left for Arizona with Jonathan Gannon.

Fangio has been a DC or head coach for 23 NFL seasons so it’s not a surprise he’s able to attract veteran coaches to Philly.

