Eagles DBs coach reportedly leaving for college co-DC job

As the Eagles continue to reshape their coaching staff, defensive backs coach D.K. McDonald is reportedly leaving.

McDonald is going to Kansas to be DBs coach and co-defensive coordinator, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported on Friday evening.

SOURCE: Eagles DB coach D.K. McDonald is expected to go to Kansas to become the Jayhawks new co-defensive coordinator and DBs coach. Before Philly, he’d spent the previous five seasons at Iowa State, where he served as the pass game coordinator and worked with the DBs. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 2, 2024

It’s certainly not a surprise that McDonald won’t be back in 2024. The Eagles hired NFL veteran Vic Fangio to be their new defensive coordinator and he’s been working on building his own coaching staff.

Earlier this week a report surfaced that Seahawks coach Karl Scott was joining the Eagles to coach defensive backs but another report has since surfaced that he’s staying put under a new head coach in Seattle.

The Eagles have reportedly hired Joe Kasper to coach safeties. Kasper was an Eagles assistant before last season and coached the same position under Fangio in Miami in 2023.

McDonald served just one season as the Eagles’ defensive backs coach after taking over for Dennard Wilson, who left after the 2022 season. Wilson this week accepted the Titans’ defensive coordinator job. Before last season, McDonald was the Eagles’ assistant DBs coach for two years.

While it’s not a surprise that McDonald is gone, it is notable because of his close connection to head coach Nick Sirianni. Their relationship dates back to their time together as roommates while coaching at Indiana University of Pennsylvania from 2006-08.

