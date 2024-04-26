Cowboys star on Eagles picking Quinyon Mitchell: ‘Utterly disgusted'

Many Eagles fans were thrilled by the team’s pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Micah Parsons? Not so much.

The Cowboys linebacker was a part of Bleacher Report’s draft show, and his immediate reaction to the Eagles’ selection of Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell at 22nd overall was one of incredulousness. Mitchell is one of Parsons’ favorite players in the draft.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I’m honestly utterly disgusted on how lucky the Eagles are,” Parsons said, with his head in his hand. “I don’t know how he fell this far with this run of offensive tackles and quarterbacks.”

“I thought he was a top-15, top-12 talent, and he just fell into their laps.”

“I think this is a great pick. I think this is a terrific pick. I don’t know how Howie [Roseman] and them get so lucky.”

Micah Parsons "utterly disgusted" by the Eagles drafting CB Quinyon Mitchell 😭 pic.twitter.com/MygE3R07BP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2024

This has to feel like déjà vu for Parsons. Last year he watched as Roseman traded up to draft Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, immediately stood up on set and said, “I’m just sick. I’m just sick to my stomach.”

Micah Parsons nearly walked off the set after the Eagles picked Jalen Carter 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cmWZIuPAlG — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 28, 2023

Good to know that in addition to Parsons being a world-class player, he is also a good barometer for how well the Eagles draft.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube