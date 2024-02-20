Eagles fans to get a chance to play golf at the Linc

Almost none of us will ever get the chance to play at Lincoln Financial Field. But this spring, you can try your hand at golfing on the home of the Eagles.

Upper Deck Golf, the same company that gave golfers the chance to pay Citizens Bank Park last November, is hosting a four-day event at the Linc, from May 30th through June 2nd. Registration opens April 18th at 11 a.m., but if you sign up for the VIP wait list, you have the opportunity to register for a tee time a day early.

Aside from the golf itself, the event offers a clubhouse festival with food and drinks for purchase, as well as other golf challenges.

And take it easy, Tiger. You don’t have to bring your own clubs. They are provided for all golfers. This isn’t Aronimink. Don’t be that guy.

A basic round (9 holes) costs about $80 and takes around 90 minutes, according to the website. There are VIP add-ons available to get you extra balls, food and drink, and more.

The event will take place, rain or shine, and gives Eagles fans a chance to take out your frustrations from recent seasons right at the scene of the crime.

It certainly looks like a unique experience. Here is a look at some of the other football venues Upper Deck Golf is hosting in the weeks and months to come.