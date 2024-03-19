Eagles reportedly tweak Haason Reddick contract as trade efforts continue

A curious turn of events in Haason Reddick’s offseason as Reddick has apparently agreed to allow the Eagles to delay his $1 million roster bonus for two weeks as they continue to attempt to trade him.

This nugget was reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who posted on the former Twitter that the Eagles “are moving” Reddick’s bonus, initially due this past Friday, to April 1 to “in theory buy Philly time for a potential trade.”

If there were any question whether the Eagles were continuing to try and work out a trade for Reddick, this seems to answer that.

Any contract change – even a small one – has to be agreed to by both parties, so presumably Reddick agreed to allow the Eagles to postpone the bonus.

That does seem a little odd because even though $1 million isn’t a huge amount of money on an NFL contract scale, this would seem to make him less tradeable because if a team acquired Reddick over the next two weeks, they and not the Eagles would be responsible for that $1 million.

And Reddick has made $66 million in his NFL career, but that’s another million he doesn’t get for the time being.

Reddick, a Pro Bowler in each of his two years in Philadelphia, received permission from the Eagles to seek a trade in mid-February. He’s going into the final year of the three-year, $45 million contract in free agency when the Eagles signed him before the 2022 season.

That seemed like a lot of money at the time, but Reddick currently has the 24th-highest average annual salary among edge rushers at $15 million per year, according to Spotrac. But his 27 sacks are tied for 4th-most in the NFL over the last two seasons, behind only Myles Garrett (30), Nick Bosa (29) and Micah Parsons (27 ½).

As productive as Reddick has been, he turns 30 in September, and it’s not easy to trade older veteran players, as we’re seeing now.

And a lot of teams seeking edge rushers have already signed free agents – Chase Young (Saints), Jonathan Greenard (Vikings), Danielle Hunter (Texans), A.J. Epenesa (Bills, Brian Burns (Giants), Dorance Armstrong (Commanders), Za’Darius Smith (Browns), Leonard Floyd (49ers), Denico Autry (Texans), Andrew Van Ginkel (Vikings) and of course Bryce Huff (Eagles).

So that has drastically reduced the number of teams who would be willing to not only pay Reddick what he believes he’s worth but give up draft assets to acquire him.

When the Eagles signed Huff to a three-year, $51 million deal and restructured Josh Sweat by guaranteeing him $10 million for 2024, it seemed like a pretty strong sign Reddick wouldn’t be back. Last year’s 1st-round pick Nolan Smith and Brandon Graham also return at the edge position.

Huff had 10 sacks in a breakthrough season for the Jets, Sweat has 31 sacks over the last four years and made the Pro Bowl in 2022 and Smith was the 30th pick in last year’s draft.

