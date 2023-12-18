Eagles injury update: Nolan Smith leaves with shoulder injury

SEATTLE — Eagles first-round pick Nolan Smith left the Seahawks game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury.

Smith is listed as questionable to return.

While Smith hasn’t played a ton on defense this season, he seemed to be getting more burn in this game. But during the third quarter, Smith took a lengthy trip to the blue medical tent and then jogged inside.

If you remember, Smith was limited in the summer with a shoulder injury too. He left the Browns preseason game early and then missed considerable practice time. Smith had surgery last November to repair his pectoral injury.

It’s unclear if this injury is related to the shoulder injury from the summer.

“You could say it’s scar tissue, something simple like (that),” Smith said this summer about his shoulder. “I don’t really want to get too deep into it. But it’s my baby and I take care of it every day. Sometimes she works and sometimes she don’t.”

Coming into Monday night, Smith had played in 13 games and had 1 sack, 9 tackles and 2 TFLs.

There was another brief injury scare in the third quarter when Lane Johnson had his left ankle rolled up on. But after a very brief trip to the medical tent, Johnson returned after missing just 1 offensive snap.