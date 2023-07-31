Trending
Takeoff with John Clark

Hall of Fame wide receiver, Randy Moss, believes Eagles have best WR duo in the NFL

On the latest episode of the Takeoff Podcast with John Clark, we sit down the Hall of Famer Randy Moss to discuss the Eagles' wide receivers.

John Clark sits down with Hall of Fame wide receiver, Randy Moss, to discuss:

0:22 - Is there a better combo of WRs in the NFL besides Devonta Smith and AJ Brown
1:22 - What Moss is impressed with AJ Brown the most
3:46 - How difficult is it to get back to the Super Bowl the following year after losing it?
4:50 - Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?
5:50 - Impressed with DeVonta Smith's toughness
7:40 - Difference of training camp now vs. when Randy was playing
8:17 - Randy on investing in Chick-A-Boom
10:49 - John tries a Chick-A-Boom sandwich!
12:47 - Randy on playing in Philadelphia
14:02 - Randy gives his opinion on who the best WR of all time is

Takeoff with John Clark
