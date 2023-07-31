Hall of Fame wide receiver, Randy Moss, believes Eagles have best WR duo in the NFL

John Clark sits down with Hall of Fame wide receiver, Randy Moss, to discuss:



0:22 - Is there a better combo of WRs in the NFL besides Devonta Smith and AJ Brown

1:22 - What Moss is impressed with AJ Brown the most

3:46 - How difficult is it to get back to the Super Bowl the following year after losing it?

4:50 - Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

5:50 - Impressed with DeVonta Smith's toughness

7:40 - Difference of training camp now vs. when Randy was playing

8:17 - Randy on investing in Chick-A-Boom

10:49 - John tries a Chick-A-Boom sandwich!

12:47 - Randy on playing in Philadelphia

14:02 - Randy gives his opinion on who the best WR of all time is





