Eagles receive compensatory picks for 2024 NFL Draft

The Eagles have been awarded four compensatory picks for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, the NFL announced on Friday afternoon.

Because of free agent losses last offseason, the Eagles were awarded a compensatory pick in the third round, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Here’s an updated look at the Eagles’ picks for the 2024 draft:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Round 1-22

Round 2-50 (from Saints)

Round 2-53

Round 3-97 (comp)

Round 5-160 (from Buccaneers)

Round 5-170 (comp)

Round 5-171 (comp)

Round 6-210 (comp)

The Eagles were one of three teams to be awarded four compensatory picks. The other two teams were the Rams and 49ers. The Packers, Saints and Jets were each awarded three.

As a reminder, the Eagles last offseason lost several key players in free agency, including Javon Hargrave. That was the loss that brought back a third-round pick after Hargrave got a huge deal from the 49ers.

In addition to Hargrave, the Eagles also lost Issac Seumalo, Andre Dillard, T.J. Edwards, Marcus Epps, Gardner Minshew, Miles Sanders, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Kyzir White. Those are the players that factored into the formula.

The 2024 NFL Draft begins on April 25 and runs through April 27.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube